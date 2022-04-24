The Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, which will resume at the Perquimans County Recreation Center on April 30 after a three-year hiatus, will feature several new vendors.
One of them, Sherry Beauchamp DBA Verdant Vittles (verdantvittles@gmail.com), is a Hertford resident who combines her gardening venture with her roles as a teacher and as the wife of the pastor at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Beauchamp credits her future daughter-in-law with getting her business under way with the gift of a “sprouting kit” after she expressed an interest in eating healthier. Before long, she became interested in more variety than sprouts provided and began researching microgreens, also known as “shoots.”
Now, she generally has 8-10 trays of tiny greens in a sunny corner of her husband’s study in the church rectory.
Sherry explains that the stage (cotyledon) at which microgreens are harvested is the healthiest stage in a plant’s life (even more than sprouts) and therefore the most nutritious. The greens are cultivated in small trays in a coconut medium, and many can be harvested more than once.
They are ideal for embellishing salads and enhancing their flavors, as the greens at this stage exhibit the flavor of the mature fruit. Some plant varieties, especially beets and radishes, are the same color at harvesting stage as the mature fruits or vegetables. This trait also makes them useful as a “harvest-your-own” table decoration, especially in combination with small containers of other microgreens.
Plants which lend themselves to cultivation as microgreens include sunflowers, radishes, peas, turnips, kohlrabi, arugula, cantaloupe, broccoli and lettuces. Beauchamp reports that radishes and sunflowers take less than ten days from sowing to harvest, specialty items taking longer.
Nasturtiums and other edible flowers are an entirely different ball game, as one must allow time for the plants to flower.
Microgreen cultivation requires only five elements: growing trays (which are conveniently small), coconut coir, water, light – and seeds. The trays and coir may be reused. Sherry has always wanted to have her own business and has been a lifelong gardener – the name, “Verdant Vittles,” arose out of her love of alliteration.
At her Garden Show booth, Beauchamp will be offering, in addition to ready-to-eat packages of microgreens, decorative foil planters, harvest-your-own trays, sprouting kits and cultivation supplies with instructions for their use.
Beauchamp is just one of the vendors, both familiar and new, who will be participating in the Spring Garden Show along with the members’ plant sale, bake sale, raffle baskets and Children’s Corner in this welcome event which allows local gardeners to freshen up for the season.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A food truck will also be available.