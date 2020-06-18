American Legion Post 40 retired about 500 flags during a ceremony Sunday, June 14 — Flag Day.
During the ceremony, a flag was presented to the post leadership team which looked over the worn cloth.
A few Boy and Cub Scouts also participated in the event.
Post Commander Maureen Sobulefsky said the last time the organization held a flag retirement ceremony at its West Queen Street, Edenton, location was in 2018, around when she took over as commander.
Flag Day falls within National Flag Week, a time when Americans reflect on the foundations of the nation’s freedom. The flag of the United States represents freedom and has been an enduring symbol of the country’s ideals since its early days. Americans also remember their loyalty to the nation, reaffirm their belief in liberty and justice, and observe the nation’s unity.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress replaced the British symbols of the Grand Union flag with a new design featuring 13 white stars in a circle on a field of blue and 13 red and white stripes – one for each state. Although it is not certain, this flag may have been made by the Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross, who was an official flag maker for the Pennsylvania Navy. The number of stars increased as the new states entered the Union, but the number of stripes stopped at 15 and was later returned to 13.
Flag Day did not become official until August 1949, when President Harry Truman signed the legislation and proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day. In 1966, Congress also requested that the President issue annually a proclamation designating the week in which June 14 occurs as National Flag Week.
National commander issues statement
American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford recently issued a statement saying that the organization stands on principles and serves purposes worldwide that are violated when justice, freedom and democracy are not applied equally, regardless of race, color, creed or class. “These principles formed the foundation of the organization over a century ago, in a very different and deeply divided time in U.S. society.”
Oxford noted that the organization has fought to improve “racial equality not only for veterans, but for the communities they serve. In 1919, African-American veterans of World War I were among the organization’s founders who adopted a mission statement – the Preamble to The American Legion Constitution – that pledges among other things ‘to maintain law and order,’ ‘promote peace and goodwill on earth’ and ‘safeguard and transmit to posterity the principles of justice, freedom and democracy.’
“Where the law has been broken, justice must be served. Where freedom has been denied, it must be returned, without prejudice. Our nation has much to consider as we continue to strive toward a shared goal found in the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag: ‘with liberty and justice for all.’ All means all. Anything less than complete equality in the execution of these values today is as un-American now as it was in 1923.”
For information on American Legion, visit their website, www.legion.org .