Chowan County business owners, politicians, educators and community leaders gathered at American Legion Post 40 last week to take part in one of the largest gatherings around, the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.

The event – which showcases Edenton-Chowan’s business prowess, updates chamber members on yearly happenings and awards those in the community who have poured their hearts out – has returned to the winter season after a COVID-related delay to April last year.

