Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation poses with former Edenton Mayor Roland Vaughan after Tyler was recognized as the John A. Mitchener Jr. Business Person(s) of the Year alongside his partner, Burton Swain.
Chowan County business owners, politicians, educators and community leaders gathered at American Legion Post 40 last week to take part in one of the largest gatherings around, the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
The event – which showcases Edenton-Chowan’s business prowess, updates chamber members on yearly happenings and awards those in the community who have poured their hearts out – has returned to the winter season after a COVID-related delay to April last year.
Colony Tire, Four Corners Store, Inner Banks BBQ, the Penelope Barker House, you name it and they were there, shaking hands, enjoying dinner and catching up with colleagues and friends.
This year’s awards, held Jan. 26, saw Down East Preservation’s Dawson Tyler and Burton Swain, nab the coveted John A. Mitchener Jr. Business Person(s) of the Year Award for their continued dedication and devotion to preserving Edenton’s past while looking to the future.
Other awards bestowed last Thursday night included:
Volunteer of the Year: Bobby Bass
Small Business of the Year: Westover Store & Deli
Humanitarian of the Year: Billy and Mary Nixon of Four Corners Store, for over $225,000 raised for Ukraine and disaster victims
Snooky Bond Excellence in Tourism Award: Historic Edenton Trolley Team – Annette Wright, Barbara King, Bonnie Pierce, Chris Elliott, Clayton Hartsel, Colleen Kennedy, John Plunkett and Sally Francis Kehayes
Organization of the Year: Edenton Steamers
The night’s keynote speakers were the tag-team of John A. Holmes Principal Sonya Rinehart and ECPS Superintendent Michael Sasscer. The pair spoke on the crucial collaboration between public schools, the local workforce, CTE training and continuing education/trade school as well as an update to the progress of the new high school construction – slated to see shovels moving this summer.
Upcoming new lab spaces, the previously featured Anatomage table, partnerships with the College of the Albemarle, art classes and a new college advisor were all highlighted by Rinehart as ongoing successes at the high school that are readying students for their next steps.
“Holmes is home, that’s because of the community that embraces its students and teachers,” Rinehart said.
A perfect example of the collaboration between the high school and the local workforce was on display throughout the night, as students from both John A. Holmes and COA participated in the serving of dinner.
Students under COA’s Leslie Lippincott assisted BBQ maestro Adam Hughes of Old Colony Smokehouse in preparing the meats that would be served with the banquet meal.
“This gives them real life experience and sets them up for the future,” said Hughes’ wife Elizabeth, who is the current President of the Chamber Board. She welcomed all in attendance and introduced speakers through the evening, in tandem with Chamber Director Susan Creed.
Meanwhile, JAH students in the recently revived Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) group prepared the desserts under the leadership of Dani Fenz.
“We are working to create career paths for students as early as the fifth grade,” Sasscer told the audience, also telling them that the school district is on the “cusp of reality” in constructing a new Holmes facility.
Providing the recap of the past year’s events for the chamber was its past president, the ever-steady Ted Haigler. Praised for his leadership by Creed, Haigler recounted a busy year that featured a banquet in a severe thunderstorm, assisting with TDA’s Cycle NC event, a record-breaking golf tournament and the popular dance floor found at Shrimp by the Bay.
Over 30 new members were added to the chamber and eight business and community groups held a ribbon cutting during 2022.
“We’ve had an incredibly successful year and I give thanks to Susan,” Haigler said.
Creed later provided updates for chamber members in attendance and unveiled the chamber’s new logo, which replaces the longtime logo designed by past director Richard Bunch. She also mentioned the rollout of a new chamber website with helpful options for all members.
Rounding out the evening, Ron Causey, President-Elect of the Chamber Board, offered a brief tribute for Eric Bergevin and Christian Fauchald following their tragic passing in early January, before asking for a moment of silence in their honor.
The entire legion hall, filled to the brim with at least 200, fell completely quiet in remembrance.
“They will be remembered for their contributions to the town and their families are in our prayers,” Causey said.