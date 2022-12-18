Take a ride up Virginia Road between Edenton and Sunbury after the sun trails below the horizon and one is sure to see Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church’s famous Christmas tree shining like a star at the roadside.
The lights on the tree date back to 1998, the summer to be exact. Thelma Bunch and Peggy Parks asked if the 50-foot cedar on the church’s front lawn could have lights installed for Christmastime.
The simple answer from church leaders was, as everyone now knows, was “yes.”
In time, the two ladies came up with ideas on how to solicit donations for the lights. Both church members and folks throughout the community came out to donate to the “tree of love fund,” which saw every strand of lights dedicated in honor of someone’s memory or put in place for someone special.
Over the next 24 years, through many donations of time, equipment and love, the tree has been lit the first weekend in December. This year was no exception.
The tree quickly became a spectacular sight as people soared down Virginia Road on the way home in the evenings, given that December holds the shortest days of the year.
“The tree has become a symbol of hope and love for many people over the years,” church members said in a statement to the Chowan Herald. “As the light of our lord and savior shines in our hearts, the tree of love is a reminder each year of the loved ones we miss and cherish and the reason for the Christmas season.”
Ballard’s Bridge Pastor Junior White also weighed in on the weighty tree, speaking about when he first saw it upon moving to Chowan County.
In December of 2019, White and his family came to the church to deliver a sermon, followed by a vote of affirmation for pastorship. The message was “A Baby Changes Everything.”
Ring any bells?
“Thankfully the congregation agreed and two weeks later, we found ourselves traveling north on Highway 32 to a place we would come to call home,” White explained. “I will never forget that first night, looking out the window at a tree so brilliant. It shone in my heart like an array of hope.”
White wondered a while later what would become of the tree in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, given that normalcy had been stripped from so many and lives had been lost.
“People throughout the community requested through multiple outlets that the tree needed to be lit, symbolizing our desire for divine light amongst a veil of darkness,” White said. “Although every aspect of our daily lives were estranged, thanks to the dedication of a congregation, the tree of hope lit up the sky, filling a space of familiarity.”
Now, as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, one thing continues to stay the same: the tree of hope at Ballard’s Bridge. A longstanding reminder of the power of the local faith community, the tree shone bright through all of the turmoil of the last several years and brought the church through to the other side.
“It’s not just a tree, but an annual beacon that illuminates places within our soul,” White said. “The legend that started many years ago, stands as a reminder that there are some things bigger than ourselves.”
Anyone wishing to take a gander at the radiant cedar should only drive a few minutes north on Virginia Road past Center Hill Crossroads until the light catches your eye just over the Indian Creek bridge. It truly is something special.
“Since our arrival that fateful December, I have come to realize something special about the people of our community, and that is, whether the tree is lit or not, a light shines at 3025 Virginia Road,” White said. “One that is made up of people, working together, for the light of love.”