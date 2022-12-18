Take a ride up Virginia Road between Edenton and Sunbury after the sun trails below the horizon and one is sure to see Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church’s famous Christmas tree shining like a star at the roadside.

The lights on the tree date back to 1998, the summer to be exact. Thelma Bunch and Peggy Parks asked if the 50-foot cedar on the church’s front lawn could have lights installed for Christmastime.

