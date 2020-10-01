Unless you drink nothing but water, you may be getting to many unneeded calories through sweetened soft drinks, sodas, iced tea, coffee, juice, and energy and sports drinks. According to the American Heart Association in fact, sugary drinks are the number one source of added sugars in our diet.
Some research suggests that when you drink calories, you aren’t as satisfied as when you eat the same amount of calories in food. This could lead to eating more calories than you need.
The best liquid nourishment for your body is just plain water but we do however drink a lot of calories on a daily basis.
All calories are not created equal.
- There is evidence that the body does not respond to calories in beverages the same way as it does to calories in food.
- Your body may not register the calories you drink, so you could end up consuming more calories than you need.
- Calories from liquid may not help you feel full.
- Another way of looking at this is that your body just does not “see or feel” the calories from beverages like it does from food.
- The calories in beverages are stealth calories and can cause you to consume more calories than you need.
- The take away – Don’t drink sugar. Your body does not respond the same way to liquid and food calories. Food calories are much more satisfying and are generally more nutrient rich than liquid calories. About 50% of the sugar we consume comes in liquid form (i.e. sugar-sweetened beverages).
Reduced sugar drink recipe to help kick that sugar habit:
Cranberry Lime Soda
1/3
- cup cranberry juice
2/3
- cup club soda
- 1 lime slice
Combine cranberry juice and soda. Splash with lime and enjoy.