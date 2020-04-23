I saw a school of fish last week while out for my daily walk. We’re fortunate to live in an area where we can take walks and be away from people. I’ve been told that around Easter there used to be the amazing herring and shad runs and that people would go with buckets and nets and catch fish by the bucketfuls for their families – not even accounting for the fishing industry that brought in these fish by the millions. Eventually I want to gather more in-depth history of this part of our region and culture.
I did as much online research as possible through NCLive, DigitalNC, the British Museum and Historic Williamsburg to gather an overview of the history of herring. John White’s watercolors (1585) of the region from the earliest days of the Roanoke settlements show the native peoples’ fish traps and the smoking of fish. These are some of the earliest and only visual representations of this part of history.
As time passed and more European settlers moved to the region, the herring fisheries continued to be of great importance. I’m sure many of the local families can tell tales much better than I can, so forgive me for my mistakes. Daniel Earl was an Anglican clergyman who originated from Bandon County, Ireland (hence the name of Bandon Plantation) and was also known as the “herring catching parson” of St. Paul’s. Richard Brownrigg, another very early settler of Chowan Precinct, was also a major producer of barrels of salted herring that were sent to other British Colonies. These men lived in the region during the mid-1700s to Revolutionary times.
There is a very well-known article from Harper’s Weekly published Sept. 28, 1861, about how the fishing was done. The author describes how a 2,700-yard seine net was taken across the water by two boats to create a great big circle to trap the fish. The nets were floated using cork and weighted with lead. Mules were used to haul the nets to shore and as the nets pulled tighter about 50 men hauled the net the rest of the way in. The shad were counted and put in baskets and the herring were beheaded and packed immediately into salt and barrels. It would take five to seven hours to complete one haul. Many other kinds of fish also were harvested and used for food or fertilizer. The author saw 30,000 fish taken in one haul and heard stories of 100,000 to a half a million fish taken at one time. He also wrote that the season for herring and shad fishing on the Albemarle Sound was from March 15th to the middle of May. So the many times that I’ve been told that the herring runs were around Easter are correct.
I know that the fishing industry entered a more industrial phase, and these are the stories I’d like to record as historic record. I hope that we soon can return to being able to talk to people in person and collect these stories.