Memorial Day is a special day to me. As a sibling of a veteran and someone who is active duty, and daughter of an Air Force reservist, I try to do my part of support my family members and their friends and acquaintances who have died while serving our country.
American Legion Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky told me that the legion is expecting it alter its plans this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes are expected, but still, its sad that the traditional ceremony won’t be held. It’s a tradition for my family for at least one of us to attend the ceremony that honors those who have died in service to our country.
While I can’t wait to see what the American Legion will do, I’m also going to honor our nation’s fallen soldiers in a different way. I’m a volunteer state coordinator for Team Red, White and Blue, a veteran and community organization. We’re participating in Wear Blue: Run to Remember’s Memorial Day run on May 25. Wear Blue honors those who have died in service to our country since Sept. 11, 2001. Samantha and I have been assigned the names of two service members who died. We’ll be running/walking a 5K (3.1 miles) in honor of Marine Cpl. Richard J. Nelson (died April 14, 2008) and Army Staff Sgt. Donald D. Griffith Jr. (died March 11, 2005).
Around 8 a.m. May 25, we’ll finish up at the Veteran’s Memorial for a prayer and to say the names of those we honored during our run. You’re more than welcome to come to our prayer.
During the stay-at-home order, some people have dropped off things at our house. Some Easter decorations (thanks St. Paul’s youth minister Gary Stanley) were decorated by our daughter and put on our door.
A “totally not suspicious suspicious person” — my oldest son’s words — dropped off something. A few days later, a bag of hand-me downs mysteriously appeared on our porch.
I meet the clothes giver while I worked in our garden recently. She and her husband run a small business in downtown Edenton. While business is slower than usual, she’s cautiously optimistic. We will get out this pandemic stronger than we were before, she noted. I really belief that too, though I have my moments.
Like many others I’ve talked with, she’s found herself doing things she wasn’t able to do before the stay-at-home order — clean up clutter and make some homemade things she hasn’t made in a while.
I’ve seen a lot of little gestures like this throughout Edenton. Edenton Cares implemented its Neighbor to Neighbor program and distributed 2,750 packages with signs and informational pamphlets.
It’s also nice seeing a glimpse of the old normal. Boy Scout Troop 164, Cub Scout Pack 164, as well as various church Sunday School classes, have been meeting online. My oldest son is even working on merit badge through online courses. It’s different, but it’s nice seeing life move on, just differently than before.
Speaking of things being a little bit different, Shepard-Prudent Memorial Library Librarian Jennifer Finlay reminded me of how awesome their electronic book service is. You can get an app — I use Libby — for your smartphone or tablet. It gives you access to an extensive electronic collection. I recently finished listening to the audiobook “Dare to Lead,” by Brene Brown. I also read Rachel Hollis‘ books and Gen. James Mattis’ “Codename Chaos” -- all great books -- through Libby. It’s a pretty sweet system offering magazines, children’s books, and fiction and nonfiction.
As I write this, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that state officials have announced that we are beginning to see an end of the stay-at-home order.
I miss see you come into our office. Until we can meet again, stay safe and stay healthy.