ELIZABETH CITY — Laura Berendsen Hughes has been named the March Featured Artist at Arts of the Albemarle (AoA). Potter and Chowan County resident Dr. Frank Miglorie will be the March Featured Tactile Artist. The opening reception will take place at AoA during the First Friday ArtWalk from 5-7 p.m. March 5.
Berendsen Hughes, an acrylic painter working in Durham, returns to AoA as the Featured Artist. Well-known primarily for her depictions of horses, Hughes’ upcoming show at AoA will showcase the new abstracted style she has begun to use to represent these animals she admires so much.
“I remember obsessively drawing horses as a child,” Hughes said. “When I began to paint again I quickly reclaimed them as a subject. I enjoy their dramatic, monumental silhouettes but I attempt to portray them without sentimentality or such things as romantic flowing manes and tails.”
Hughes titles all of her pieces after the ecstatic love poems of the poet and Sufi mystic Rumi. Hughes said: “The way he describes the spiritual nature of physical reality and the ultimate goal of uniting with the Devine reflect what I experience when involved in artistic creativity.”
“We are thrilled to have Hughes back at AoA,” says Allison Cianciulli, AoA gallery manager. “And we are even more excited to have the opportunity to showcase her new and unique abstract pieces in this very special exhibit.”
Miglorie is the Featured Tactile Artist for March. He is a potter living in Edenton creating functional pots in stoneware and terra cotta. He views the surface of a pot as a canvas upon which decorative brush work with oxides and wax resist, as well as sculptural relief can be used to create stimulating designs.
“I believe the best pot is a blend of form and function with emphasis on the piece’s ability to stimulate the aesthetic sensibilities of the viewer,” Miglorie said. “Ultimately, my goal is to create forms individuals enjoy using in their everyday lives.”
Miglorie worked 42 years in higher education both as an administrator and faculty member, teaching courses in philosophy and art. He retired in 2012 as president of the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont, a position he held for 29 years. He then moved to Edenton and reopened his pottery studio.
Both Hughes and Miglorie plan to be present at the First Friday ArtWalk on March 5. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, so please note that there will be a limit on the number of visitors in the Gallery at a time.
Hughes and DMiglorie’s work will be on display in the Gallery at AoA until the end of March.
AoA recruits new Featured Artists each month — typically one artist that is a painter, and another that works with a tactile medium (pottery, sculpture, jewelry, fiber art, etc.)— to enrich and bolster the thriving arts community in Elizabeth City.
For information about Hughes, please visit: http://www.laurahughespaintings.com/