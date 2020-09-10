INGREDIENTS
3 cups arugula
1/3 cup walnuts
½ cup grated parmesan
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Water as needed
PREPARATION
In a food processor with a steel blade chop the garlic cloves. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the walnuts. Pulse until finely ground. Scrape down the bowl and add the arugula, lemon juice, and the salt. Pulse until finely chopped.
While the processor is running slowly add a thin stream olive oil until the mixture is smooth. Scrape down the sides and process another minute. Add the cheese until combined. Add water if consistency is too thick. Adjust seasonings as needed.
Note: Store in an airtight container covering the top with a drizzle of oil for 2-3 days in the refrigerator, or up to 3 months in the freezer.