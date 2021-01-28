Winter is a difficult time of year to assess plant health. If you’re concerned that a plant is in decline, consider waiting until spring and reassess. Because plants are not generating new growth at this time of year, it is concerning to see additional discolored, spotted, or shedding leaves. Keep in mind that evergreen plants like hollies shed their leaves in the spring; deciduous plants like maples shed their leaves in the fall. Don’t be alarmed if you notice heavy shed; it may be a result of over-growth last year.
The time to be concerned about plant health is when the plant is not producing new growth at a time of year when it is otherwise expected (spring-summer). If new growth is discolored, wilted, or poorly developed, there may be a more serious problem. Don’t fertilize in winter; wait until spring to apply fertilizer. Keep in mind that plants can take one to two years to fully establish after planting; provide supplemental water during this time. If plant performance is suffering, take a soil sample. An adjustment in pH or nutrients may help the plant improve.
Double check the health of the plant with a “scratch test.” Woody trees and shrubs will reveal a bright green layer of growth underneath a thin layer of bark. Dormant perennial plants like turf and flowers can be checked through the roots — healthy roots, even when dormant, should be white. Don’t delay removing plants that may be a hazard.
For more information on assessing plant health, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.