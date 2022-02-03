The American Legion Auxiliary at Post 40 in Edenton is looking for new members.
The Auxiliary, which is composed of female veterans as well as spouses, mothers, daughters, granddaughters and sisters of American war veterans, has been dedicated to serving veterans and their families for over a century.
At Post 40 in Edenton, numbers are thinning. This comes as both the veteran population and American Legion membership numbers continue to decline across much of the United States.
At last count in 2019, the Legion counted nearly 2.4 million members, down from 2.7 million a decade ago and 3.1 million at the turn of the century.
“The Edenton ALA Unit 40 is a diverse group looking for volunteers to help serve our veterans and our community. We welcome new ideas, new friendships and new opportunities,” said Linda Davenport.
She continued, “The American Legion Auxiliary serves the Edenton community through many acts of service and support. Most visible at the ceremonies for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the Auxiliary presents a wreath to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the men and women who fight and die for our freedom.”
Echoing Davenport’s words, the Auxiliary can typically be seen during the Memorial Day weekend distributing poppies to honor those who served in wars.
The Auxiliary also collects and donates much needed items for veterans both locally and in Veterans Affairs hospitals. They have made lap-sized afghan blankets for veterans in wheelchairs, they visit veterans in Edenton nursing homes and take every veteran a Christmas gift.
In addition to Memorial Day and Christmas activities, the Auxiliary can be found donating to local scholarship funds and youth programs, as well as collecting supplies for local schools.
At many community functions, the Auxiliary can be found assisting the American Legion, such as at the Chowan County Regional Fair – where they staff the kitchen to offer their famous “fair food” – and hosting weekly bingo games at Post 40. The bingo kitchen offers low cost food options to any who participate.
In all 50 states, the Auxiliary hosts a program for young girls to teach them more about how their government works.
“The Auxiliary’s ‘Girls State’ is a week-long leadership program for local junior high girls from around the state designed to increase awareness and knowledge of governmental process while learning about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship,” according to Davenport.
Benefits of being an Auxiliary member include medical, dental, travel and insurance discounts as well as emergency financial assistance in the event of a natural disaster.
For more information regarding the Auxiliary and how to join Post 40, contact alaunit40@gmail.com or write ALA, 1317 W. Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932.
Questions can be answered in person on Monday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at the above address. The national website for the Auxiliary is www.alaforveterans.org.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.