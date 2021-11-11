The Penelope Barker House has welcomed a youthful new addition.
Hanging peacefully in the parlor, a baby portrait of Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Tunstall now greets all those who enter.
Serving as the welcome center to Edenton, the Barker House has seen numerous historical artifacts pass through its doorways. “Baby Betsy” is only the newest member to be welcomed in.
Betsy Barker, born in 1745 and raised on a Bertie County plantation, lived in the land west of the Chowan River for several years before making the move to Edenton. Barker was the daughter of Ferebee Savage Pugh and Thomas Barker, the latter of whom eventually married Edenton’s own Penelope Padgett Hodgson Craven around 1756.
Perhaps once residing in Bertie County, the portrait of Betsy Barker as an infant traveled through generations, passed down through centuries to rest in the hands of Trevor Wilson, a resident of the Asheville region.
“The painting was passed down to me by my grandmother Elizabeth Watt Wilson,” Trevor Wilson said. “It stayed in the south — in Atlanta — for a few generations as I understand it. Since that line of the family fizzled out the painting was shipped up north, probably to some chagrin.”
The painting eventually made its way back south to Wilson, who had recently moved to Asheville.
“It was passed along to me not from any passing of relatives but because no one else was interested in taking on the painting,” Wilson said.
Wilson is the seventh-great-grandson of Betsy Barker and William Tunstall, with his immediate grandfather being William Tunstall Wilson III, born in 1926.
Over the past summer, Trevor Wilson discovered the Barker House in Edenton and made an attempt to establish contact.
“I reached out this summer… they were super excited about it. It was clear to everyone that the painting really should be at the Barker House,” Wilson said. “We didn’t know as much about Betsy Barker as we do now, and my grandmother and my aunt — who had it for a while — weren’t so fond of its aesthetic, shall we say. They knew I was interested in old things so they passed it down to me.”
The baby portrait of Betsy now hangs alongside an existing likeness of her as a young adult.
“The unsigned portrait… bears a striking resemblance to the young lady pictured in a portrait that is already hanging in the Barker House,” said Joy Harvill, Acting Executive Director of the Edenton Historical Commission.
Harvill was the one responsible for acquiring the portrait from Wilson’s hands over the summer.
“Trevor reached out to us in May, asking if we might be interested in a portrait that was passed down through the generations of his family. It was believed to be of Betsy Barker Tunstall, daughter of Thomas Barker,” Harvill said. “We spoke on the phone and then he sent a picture via text of the cutest baby portrait I had ever seen. The baby in the picture did, in fact, favor the portrait of Betsy Barker as a young lady.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
“After several failed attempts at having someone pick it up, we worked it out that I would retrieve it while my family was on vacation in western North Carolina in June,” Harvill said. “The payoff was well worth the effort, as this portrait is absolutely stunning and feels right at home in our parlor.”
After the acquisition, Harvill and EHC Treasurer Chris Bean brought the portrait to Boykin Appraisals based in Wilson. From there, the appraisal team verified that the portrait and frame are period and thus probably resided in Bertie County.
The portrait was then given a facelift by a professional restorer based in Cary. Upon completion, “Baby Betsy” was hung for all to see in her family’s famous home.
As for Wilson, he hopes to make the hike to see the payoff firsthand.
“I look forward to visiting sometime next year — it’s quite a hike from here — but it will be really interesting to see it first hand,” Wilson said.