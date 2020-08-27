Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. bacon, diced
- 1 pound navy or pinto beans
- 6-8 cups water
- 1 large onion, diced
- ¼ cup beer or bourbon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 4 cup tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 tablespoons molasses
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 4-ounce jar diced pimientos
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 ¼ cup water for an 8-quart pot or ¾ cup water for a 6-quart pot
PREPARATION
- Add beans and about two-inches of water to cover them in the Instant Pot. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 25 minutes. Allow the pressure to naturally release for at least 20 minutes and turn off. Turn pressure valve to venting to release excess steam. Remove lid and pour beans into a colander to drain. Set aside.
- Turn Instant Pot to Sauté and let heat up until pressure cooker reads hot. Sauté bacon. Add onion to bacon fat and cook until softened. Deglaze with beer or bourbon. Turn the Instant Pot off.
- Combine and stir all ingredients in the Instant Pot. Secure lid, close steam valve and cook on Manual (high pressure) for 15 minutes. If Burn signal comes on, turn off the Instant Pot, release the pressure, and release excess steam. Stir bean mixture and secure the lid, close steam valve, and cook on Manual again for remaining time. Naturally release the pressure for at least 20 minutes and turn off. Turn pressure valve to venting to release excess steam. Carefully open lid, and gently stir mixture to combine. If you would like your baked beans to have a thicker sauce, sauté beans after they have cooked by turning on Sauté and stir until desired thickness. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Note: Please follow all directions for the size and specific precautions for your Instant Pot. If using an Instant Pot smaller than 6 quart then all of the beans will not fit and adjust ratio of water and ingredients accordingly. Be very careful as these electric pressure cookers can cause burns if not used correctly.
This recipe can be made in a slow cooker on low for 12 hours, or baked in the oven in an oven-safe pot at 300 degrees for about 3 hours. Beans should be soaked in water to cover overnight and then drained before cooking with these methods.