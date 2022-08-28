As the number of church memberships across the country continues to freefall, Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church in Tyner continues to grow.
Since the start of the year, several new members have joined the church.
The Rev. Junior White, who leads the congregation, spoke to The Chowan Herald about the church’s recent success.
“I am thankful for the church’s kindness to accept people and love people,” White said. “We have grown since I’ve been here and not just in one area – all ages, babies to people up in their 80s and 90s and across the spectrum economically.”
White said he attributes the geniality of the congregation and a “feeling of home” to the growing number of members.
“It is nice when someone who does not have a family connection comes in and feels at home,” White explained. “I think that Ballard’s Bridge is doing well. It has been a steady flow [of new people].”
Things are different elsewhere. A Gallup research poll released last year found that the number of Americans who are members of a house of faith have declined precipitously since the turn of the century.
In 2000, the number of Americans who held membership at a place of faith was around 70 percent of respondents.
In 2020, that number shrunk to just 47 percent.
Gallup partially attributes the decline to a steady increase of Americans who no longer have a religious preference. Younger generations are also not claiming church memberships as often as their older counterparts.
While the U.S. remains a religious nation, with one in seven identifying with one religion or another, most churches rely on members for financial support to operate. Gallup estimates “thousands” of churches are closing a year.
White said that focusing on the shrinking numbers can be a hindrance.
“We are not trying to be anybody but who we are, we just collaboratively come together and pray that through our kindness, acceptance of others and faithfulness, that those will be products of change in our church community,” White said.
Despite being far up in Chowan County, White said that many people know the church from both its longevity – founded in 1781 on Indian Creek – and its massive Christmas tree that glistens along Virginia Road.
“[The church] has been here for a long time,” White said.
White noted that Ballard’s Bridge only holds worship on Sunday morning, compared to some churches that have night sessions through the week.
“We do a few programs, but we like to keep it simple,” White said. “We don’t do Wednesday or Sunday nights because I feel like you could do too much. We have folks that meet for small groups in the morning and then we have worship.”
Throughout the year, White elaborated a bit on other events that the church holds.
“We do Trunk or Treat, we have Vacation Bible School, we did an end of year bash at D.F. Walker [Elementary], we do a few different things,” White said.
White has been at Ballard’s Bridge since January 2020, when he moved from the Raleigh area to come to Chowan County. He was also named chaplain of ECU Health Chowan Hospital in 2021, following the retirement of the Rev. Thomas Biggs.
Since joining the church as pastor, White said he has been blown away by the kindness of the local community. He said that the overwhelming sense of welcome up along Indian Creek is what brings people around.
“I don’t think our family realized how much we needed them,” White said of his church. “We really did.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.