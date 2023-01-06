A portrait of Betsy Barker, the only child of Barker House owner Thomas Barker to survive to adulthood, is part of a new exhibit on 19th century portraiture of children at the Penelope Barker House in Edenton. The portrait is on loan from Trevor Wilson, a Barker descendent who lives in western North Carolina.
A portrait of Betsy Barker, the only child of Barker House owner Thomas Barker to survive to adulthood, is part of a new exhibit on 19th century portraiture of children at the Penelope Barker House in Edenton. The portrait is on loan from Trevor Wilson, a Barker descendent who lives in western North Carolina.
The Penelope Barker House has recently set up its newest exhibit, focused on children’s portraiture.
Donated by Jamie and Rick Skinner, eight portraits of 19th century children can now be seen on display on the second floor of the welcome center. The new art showcase replaces a previous exhibit focused on common 19th century chairs.
The centerpiece of the exhibit however, is “Baby Betsy,” an oil on canvas portrait of Betsy Barker – Thomas Barker’s daughter – as an infant, on loan from Barker ancestor Trevor Wilson, who loaned the portrait in late 2021. Betsy was the only Barker child to survive into adulthood.
The other eight portraits portray how children’s portraiture evolved over the 19th century.
A descriptive panel in the exhibit explains the transformation across the century, reading: “From the early 1800s to the late 1800s, children’s portraits moved from often sensitive impressions, frequently augmented with pets and flowers, to more realistic depictions that closely imitated photography.”
Portraits of young girls, boys and toddlers adorn the walls, illustrating a rich history of the art form.
Artists include W.S. Brown and Thomas Coke Ruckle, with many of the other artists simply identified as “unknown.” The majority of the portraits hung are from a period circa 1850-1870.
“We wanted a very family friendly new exhibit for the holiday season, and we are very grateful to the Skinners for the very generous gift that made it possible,” said Robert Leath, Executive Director of the Edenton Historical Commission.
The portraiture exhibit is slated to run until March 1 of this year.
For more information about the exhibit, or to view the portraits in person, visit the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 South Broad Street on the waterfront. The house is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.