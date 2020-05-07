One hundred and two years ago, in 1918, the Spanish Flu epidemic raged through North Carolina and our nation. Members of our North Carolina Home Demonstration Clubs and County Home Demonstration agents gathered together to form nursing squads. The members and agents were not trained nurses, but many of them had received training in-home nursing. Members made and distributed large quantities of food to the sick. They tended to the critically ill in local emergency hospitals. They joined forces with the Red Cross and together made thousands of masks to be worn to help stop the spread of influenza.
Extension and Community Association (ECA, previously known as Extension Homemakers) Members are asked to make Homemade Face Masks. The cloth masks that are being made are not N-95 grade medical masks. They are for the general public not medical workers.
I have been making face masks with ECA across the state. The Extension Homemakers have taken on this project to help out local community needs and Statewide they are sending homemade masks to Community Members, Farmers, and Farmworkers that need them.
I will be hosting an online Zoom class for sewing these face masks at noon, Friday, May 8. This class is a basic sewing class that will help you learn how to sew. Kits will be provided that can be picked up from the box outside of our office at 730 N. Granville St., Edenton. The box is located outside on the paved side of the building next to our door. The kits will include two pieces of fabric and two pieces of elastic. Call or text Mary Morris at 252-741-0026 for your kit. You will need a sewing machine, thread, and straight pins. If you don’t have a sewing machine you can also hand sew.
Go to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ to get the Zoom link for the Basic Online Sewing Class at noon May 8. You can also email me directly mary_morris@ncsu.edu and I will send you the link.
If you still need a mask and don’t want to make your own reach out to me and we will make sure you get one. You can call the office at 252-482-6585 or email me mary_morris@ncsu.edu to request a mask.