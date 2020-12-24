Dear Santa, I am thankful for my family. I want an American girl doll that looks like me. I want to spend time with my family because they are the best. I hope you have a nice trip to all the kids on Christmas Eve! Love, Stavia
Dear Stavia, I am so happy you are thankful for your family and that they are the best! I’ll think of you as I travel in my sleigh! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa and your helpers, Did you send Jingle to be our elf this year? Can you get me this for Christmas? Im thankful for my family because they me so much joy in my life and I love you so much. For Christmas, I want a PS5 so if you can get me this for Christmas I will be so happy. My last thing is to see my cousin. I have not seen them in a long time. Hope you and Mrs. Clause have a MERRY CHRISTMAS. Love ... Emoni Boyce
Dear Emoni, I’m so happy that your family brings you so much joy and I hope you can see your cousin soon. Thanks for your love and Christmas wishes. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I hope you have a good Christmas. How are your elves. I’m thankful for my family, because they are kind and helpful. I want a iPhone 11. because I need a new phone. I want to see my cousin’s. Because I haven’t seen them in a few. I hope you don’t have a hard time. love, Sariah
Dear Sariah, Are you kidding? I have a GREAT time doing what I do…it’s never hard when you spread joy. Thanks for writing and for loving your family. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Hop you had a good day. I’m exited for Christmas. I’m thankful for my family and everything they have done for me. For Christmas I want a new bike plz. For Christmas I want no one to argue please. Now this letter might be small but I’m making a bigger one. Love, Owen
Owen! A good day? I have a GREAT day every day! Thank you for asking. I’m glad you’re excited for Christmas…me too! I want to deliver your big wish….so I am sending you BIG LOVE now and a prayer for no arguing. God bless you, Owen. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, What do you and your elves do during the year? I am thankful for all the food I got so I can live. I want a new iPod because mine does not work good. I want to go to my cousin’s house this year because they come to my house every year. How long does it take you to go to all of the houses in one night? love, Thatcher
Hey, Thatcher…thanks for asking about me and the elves. Believe it or not, we start working pretty much right away. We have lots of gifts to build! You have the right idea about having enough food…too many people do not, and I pray for them every day. So many children are missing their cousins this year…I hope you can see them soon.
You ask an important question…how long does it take to visit everyone in the world? Well, it’s really very simple: there are 24 time zones in the world, so I have a day to do it, not just the night. There are many parts of the world with few or no people. Also, not every home celebrates Christmas. Mostly, though, the reindeer, me and the sleigh are very fast! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, How was your day? I hope you are OK and your elf too. And I am thakful for my mom because she gives me food. And I want a toy robot because I worked hard for it. I want to spend time with my cousin because I did not see them in a long time. I hope you have good days Santa. Love, Xavier
Thanks for asking about my day, Xavier. I am having a great day pretty much every day! I have the best job in the world! Good for you…being thankful for your Mom….because there is no one like her. I’m glad to see you worked hard this year…keep it up! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! Thank you for all the toys that you give me. I am thankful for my mom and because they buy me stuff. I want a phone so I can call my mom and dad. I want to see my cousin because I have not seen her in a long time. So Santa can you make all my wishes com true? This my note for you Santa have a Happy Christmas. Love, Trinity
You are welcome for the gifts I gave you and thanks for saying that. You ask if I can make all your wishes come true? No, I am afraid not…but do know that I want to grant every wish that I can, so every child in the world can have their wishes granted too. Thanks for your letter and the kind Christmas wishes. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Did you have a good Thanksgiving? I am thanful for when my mom help me with my school work. I want the iPone 12 Max. I like the iPone 12 Max. People got it I want to go out and eat with my aunt. She is fun and funny. happy Chrismas. Love, Sa’von
Thank you for asking about Thanksgiving….it was great! I smoked a fresh turkey for the elves, Mrs. Claus and me and it was sooooo yummy! Everyone misses their relatives…your aunt is a funny person! I hope you can see her soon. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, Your my favorite person when it get cloz to Christmas! I am thankful for you giving me presents, and ... I thankful that you make people happy. This one thing I really, really want for Christmas is a slime maker. I really really want my aunty to come back from Georgia because I want to do everything and suprise her and she will be happy. Santa I really Love Christmas. You make toys. Were those elves working hard? Be a Santa I have made more cookies for you and Mrs. Clause you have to share Whith Mrs. Clause. Love, Kylee frome Kylee to: Santa.
Thank you for saying such wonderful things about me, Kylee. You know why children love me so much? Because I love children so much! HO-HO-HO! Wouldn’t it be great if your aunty could be with you…I hope it can happen soon. And oh, yes, the elves work very hard, but they do not mind because they love what they do! I can’t wait to taste your cookies (I’ll try to save some for Mrs. Clause, but I might eat them before I get to Tennessee! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear: Santa, Santa how’s Dasher? Hope you are happy. It sure is a merry Christmas. I am thankful for my family because they are nice and entertaining. Santa can you get me a Super Hyper Sphere Bey Blade Battlers Pack. I really want it and my sister said she would play Bey Blade Burst with me. Grandma and grandpa can come over for Christmas. Oh and Santa, thank you for sending Jingle. Love, Bodie
Dasher is great, Bodie, and he thanks you for asking. Man, he is one fast reindeer. How is Jingle doing? He has nothing but nice things to say about you. Merry Christmas to you, too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, We hope you have a great day. I am thankful for my house because I have a rood over my head. I wanta ifoowh 12 y becaus my other foowh is broken. I want to see my mom because I haven’t seen her in a long time and I miss her so so much. Bye, Santa. Hope you have a great Christmas. Love, Chandler
Thank you for wishing me a great day, Chandler, and I hope you have a good day every day. And yes…having a house to live in is a great blessing. It must be very difficult missing your mom….so I’ll send along an extra dose of prayers and love. I hope you have a great Christmas, too. Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I am thankful for my family because they love me. And what I want for Christmas is a computer because the computer I had from you my littele brother broke it. I want to have a good Christmas with my famaly and we eat a lot of food. have a good Christmas Santa. Love, Trent
Hi, Trent, I can tell you’ve very good this year and I’m glad you’re thankful for your family’s love. I eat a lot of food all the time! Why do you think my belly is like a bowl full of jelly? I hope you have a good Christmas too! Keep being nice! Santa
Dear Santa, I hope you got some sleep, this year is going to be busy! I’m thankful for my mom because she reminds me of stuff like my Chromebook. I want a roblox gift card because I only have 5 robux on roblox. I also want to go to my grandmother’s house again because there is a place to play football. Santa, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas! Love, Clayton
Yes, Clayton, you are right! I do rest up for my busy night. This year is going to be busy because children have so many wishes this year. Mostly, they miss their relatives like you miss your grandmother’s. I hope you can get there soon. Thanks for your nice wishes! Keep being nice! Santa