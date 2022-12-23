As the Christmas holidays approach, animal shelters in the region are coming perilously close to capacity, a development that can have life-or-death consequences for shelter animals.

Dana Comer, Director of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, says that people need to think about their decisions, both when it comes to adopting a companion and what kind of animal they might add to their family.

