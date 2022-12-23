As the Christmas holidays approach, animal shelters in the region are coming perilously close to capacity, a development that can have life-or-death consequences for shelter animals.
Dana Comer, Director of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, says that people need to think about their decisions, both when it comes to adopting a companion and what kind of animal they might add to their family.
Media reports have cited the COVID pandemic as driving record numbers of Americans to adopt animals as pets since the health emergency began. As the pandemic has receded, many of those people are spending less time at home. Too many of these “COVID pets” are now finding themselves in animal shelters seeking new homes.
Comer is reluctant to blame the rising occupancy rates at her shelter on any particular cause, but she says the shelter is now one or two dogs away from capacity and that the number of cats and kittens always exceeds the demand for new homes. Comer said that when shelter space runs out, that limit is not flexible.
“All of us that work in the shelter are animal lovers,” Comer said. “We don’t come to work every day saying, ‘we want to euthanize animals.’”
She said that when space runs out, hard decisions have to be made. Those animals that are unlikely to be adopted, the sick, those with undesirable behaviors and older animals are the first to be euthanized. It is the worst part of her job, Comer said.
Animals at the Tri-County Shelter do not live there under “time limits,” Comer said. They are welcome to stay as long as space is available. The shelter also nurses animals back to health and works with traumatized animals to socialize them and make them better candidates for adoption.
But there are limits to what can be done.
“We [work here] because we love animals and we want them all to have homes, but we have a clear sense of reality. Not all pets can be re-homed,” Comer said.
Comer said adopting a pet is an important decision that deserves research and consideration. She said the animal shelter is a great place to find a new family member, and the county shelter is a great place to start the search.
After all, she said, that is where your tax money is going. But if someone is looking for a particular breed, a quick Google search will often find animal rescue organizations dedicated to just the kind of pet desired.
She said anyone considering adding a new pet to the family should think hard about the size and breed of the animal they will adopt. Big dogs require space, more exercise and more expensive veterinary care than smaller animals. She also said some breeds are prone to genetic conditions that require expensive interventions.
And she also said anyone adopting a pet should consider spay or neuter surgery. The region has an animal overpopulation problem and humans need to take responsibility to solve it. Comer said the cost of surgery has risen dramatically over the years with costs of $200 to $500 per animal not unheard of in some localities.
But she said help is available for pet owners in the region through AWARE, Animal Welfare in the Albemarle Region Every day, a charity that provided vouchers for reproductive interventions, bringing the cost down or even providing free services depending on the need.
The Tri-County Shelter has a maximum capacity of 27 dogs. On this day, Comer said they had 26. She said the number of cats the shelter can house is more flexible because cages can be partitioned to double capacity, something she doesn’t like to do.
Comer shared two animals with the Herald that she said were examples of great adoption prospects for the right family. Poo Pot is a six-week-old orange Tabby kitten that the shelter received at a vulnerable age. Staff members had to bottle-feed Poo Pot, who has grown into a healthy and particularly feisty kitten who loves attention.
Mayo is a white and black two-and-a-half-year-old male bulldog mix with a great personality. He loves meeting new people. A real “love sponge,” Mayo likes being petted, something that is surprising because he is a survivor of severe neglect. He was brought to the shelter with an embedded collar, a wound that required months of careful cleaning and treatment. Today the wound is barely noticeable, just a pink band of scar tissue around his throat.
But Mayo has another strike against him. He has bowed front legs, a genetic condition that some prospective adopters might find unattractive. Comer said she is confident that with a little time, Mayo will find a good home.
But Comer is also concerned about the holiday pet adoption cycle.
“This time of year is particularly challenging,” Comer said. “People are looking to get new puppies for the holidays. Come March, the puppies aren’t so cute anymore and they end up in the shelter.”
Hopefully, if families adopt their new pets with care and a realistic sense of the cost and responsibilities that come with pet ownership, that won’t be a problem in 2023.