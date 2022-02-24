On Saturday, Feb. 12 the Four Corners Store in Tyner hosted the first “Beating The Winter Blues” festival and sale.
The combination of both entertainment and shopping for antiques and used goods, it was a unique standout among the “things to do” over the weekend.
Billy and Mary Nixon, who operate the store in Tyner, said the day prior that they expected a good turnout.
The weather was on their side too, emphasizing the idea of truly beating away those winter blues.
A balmy 70 degrees greeted all those who came out, some of whom were spotted sporting t-shirts, indicative of the pendulum of North Carolina winters. It was a welcome break after a rather frigid and snowy January in Chowan County.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 29, the event had to be rescheduled because of the threat of snow that weekend.
It could not have happened in a better way, Mary Nixon said.
“Everyone who planned to be here all lined up for today [Feb. 12] and it worked out beautifully,” she said, referencing the weather.
Inside the store, face painting for kids could be found alongside shoppers browsing antique and novelty wares that lined the shelves. Near the back of the shop, four voices sang in unison to liven the atmosphere.
Debbie and Greg Whitehurst and Bill and Katie Toney were those voices. Loaning their talent from Center Hill Baptist Church, just a stone’s throw down Sandy Ridge Road, the quartet performed gospel and worship music for those in attendance.
The music echoed outside, where Come Gitcha Some food truck set up shop, parked alongside Center Hill Road. The truck rolled down from Gates County to take part in the day. Folks waltzed up at their leisure, some opting for a hearty cheeseburger, while others found comfort in crunchy chicken or seasoned curly fries.
Across the street, at the corner of Center Hill and Happy Home roads, was Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing. Called in from Elizabeth City, locals young and old took to discovering their hidden axe throwing skills. Others, meanwhile, seemingly just took pleasure in hearing the blades sink into wood, perhaps a form of therapy or release.
The impacts were heard all across Tyner that afternoon.
The event was also a time of fellowship for county residents, who gathered around the food truck to catch up or ask about family. Richard Bunch, Billy Nixon and Steve Evans found themselves chatting about a youth tundra swan hunt earlier that morning, while at the foot of the corner store, buyers and sellers discussed the beautiful weather and the trinkets they were hoping to trade.
A semblance of normalcy in an otherwise changed time.
As the hours passed into the afternoon and the crowds began to dwindle from their pre-noon highs, Mary Nixon reflected on their success.
“This has been great, we had a good turnout,” she said. “I hope we get to do it next year.”
