The strawberries are still abundant here in North Carolina, the blueberries are just coming on, and soon the raspberry bushes will be bursting with sweet little fruit to enjoy if you are faster than the birds and squirrels. We are fortunate that berries can be found here year round at the local grocery store, but after a winter of sometimes tasteless out-of-season fruit it’s a joy to savor them fresh and locally produced.
Back 40 Produce at Edenton Farmers Market now has blueberries, but soon Bunch’s Produce Stand and a little farther north at Pungo Blueberries you will find all kinds of berries. I listed several local strawberry farms before but there are many farm and produce stands that dot the Eastern Carolina coastline from Chesapeake to Bath. There’s a website where you can find local produce at https://pickyourown.farm/farms/edenton-nc/.
Berry season is a favorite of mine and I try to use these bright little bursts of sweet goodness whenever I can. From breakfast to desserts to a sweet addition in a savory salad or entrée, there are many ways to incorporate these healthy fruits into your diet. Brightly colored berries are loaded with antioxidants and can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention, and mental health.
A good way to start your day is with a little brain food and adding blueberries to your cereal, yogurt or muffins is a tasty way. I also like to make blueberry crumb cake or scones, or add them to crepes, pancakes, waffles, or Dutch babies. When you have a little extra time for breakfast an overnight bread pudding casserole is delightful with blueberries. It’s quick to put together the night before serving, but does take an hour to bake. I like to make mine with Donna Spivey’s cinnamon sourdough bread that is a few days old and I let it get a little stale, so it soaks up all the eggy custard yet remains intact. You can sometimes get a deal on loaves that don’t sell at the Farmers Market, but any bread with a little substance will do like french, brioche, challah, or even croissants. I also like to make the bread pudding in individual ramekins and serve it with a warm blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream.
This week I’ve included my recipe for Blueberry Breakfast Bread Pudding with warm Blueberry Compote. It’s a mouthful but a tasty one!
Enjoy!