Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 pint heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon lemon juice
¾ cup powdered sugar, divided
½ teaspoon fresh nutmeg
4 cups fresh berries
¼ cup sugar
Fresh mint
PREPARATION
1. Slice the berries if using strawberries. Stir in ¼ cup sugar and set aside to macerate for one hour until the juices are released to create a syrup on the berries. If after an hour the berries are not juicy you can melt 2 tablespoons of berry jelly mixed with a splash of water and add that to the berries to create a syrup.
2. Meanwhile whip the heavy cream with a hand or stand mixer with a whisk attachment. When still soft add 1 tablespoon vanilla and ¼ cup powdered sugar, Whip until firm and holds a soft peak. Set aside,
3. Whip together the cream cheese, ½ cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla, lemon zest and juice and nutmeg. Fold half of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture by hand. Set aside.
4. Prepare the crepes and let cool. In one quarter of the crepe add a dollop of the cream cheese mixture, and a spoonful of berries. Fold in half and then again. Repeat. Top with more berries, a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with mint.