Berry Pavlovas

Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
4 large egg whites
1 pinch of salt
1 1/4 cups superfine sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 1/2 cups heavy cream (whipped, flavored with vanilla, and sweetened)
Berries, macerated in sugar for an hour
powdered sugar for garnish
Strawberry Coulis (see below for recipe)
PREPARATION
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Draw 4-inch circles as guides on each sheet.
Preheat the oven to 300ºF.
Whisk the egg whites with the salt until they’re holding firm peaks but are not stiff. Gently add in the sugar, spoonful after spoonful, still beating, until a shiny meringue forms. Sprinkle the cornstarch, the vanilla and the vinegar on top and fold in to combine.
Spoon or pipe the meringue onto the circles on the parchment, and spread and smooth to fill, making the meringue slightly higher at the outer edges to hold the whipped cream and fruit later.
Place sheet pans in the oven, and reduce oven to 250ºF. Bake for 30 minutes, rotating pans at 15 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave them in for another 30 minutes, then remove to cool by gently transferring the pavlovas on the parchment to a rack.
When you want to assemble them, dollop cream into the indentation, and drizzle tops with berries and coulis. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and garnish.
Strawberry Coulis
INGREDIENTS
14 ounces fresh, very ripe strawberries washed, hulled, and halved or quartered
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste
PREPARATION
Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Turn temperature to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and blend to a smooth sauce, thin enough to drizzle but thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Coulis keeps 3 days, covered and chilled. If you can’t find superfine sugar simply pulse regular sugar in a food processor.