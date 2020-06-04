Serves 4-5
INGREDIENTS
2 cans black bean, drained, rinsed, and dried.
3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 cup grated onion
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
salt and pepper to taste
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon Worcestershire
¼ cup diced pimientos
PREPARATION
Lay rinsed beans out on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and blot dry. Pour beans into a large bowl and coarsely mash.
Mix in all remaining ingredients. Form into patties and place patties on a parchment-lined sheet pan and chill for one hour.
If baking preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake burgers on the sheet pan for 10 minutes. Gently flip each patty over and cook another 10 minutes.
If grilling preheat grill to 375 degrees or medium high. Place patties on greased aluminum foil and grill 8 minutes per side.
Serve on a bun with your favorite toppings.
Note: Formed patties can be refrigerated for up to 5 days, or frozen between sheets of parchment for up to 6 months.