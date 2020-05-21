Blueberry bread pudding breakfast bake

Serves 8-10
INGREDIENTS
12 thick-sliced Sourdough Cinnamon, Challah, Brioche or French bread
Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese or mascarpone cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
12 large eggs
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
Pinch salt
PREPARATION
1. Prepare a 9x13-inch baking dish or 8-10 ramekins with nonstick spray and set aside.
2. Cut the bread into 1-inch pieces, removing crust if you’d like. Layer roughly half of bread in a large baking dish or divide between ramekins, reserving other half.
3. Cut the cream cheese into small pieces and scatter on top of the bread. Top with the blueberries and then the remaining bread cubes.
3. In a large liquid measuring cup or bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, zest, salt, and syrup until well combined. Pour custard mixture over the bread cubes. Make sure all the bread is coated and submerged in the liquid. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
4. At least 30 minutes before baking remove the casserole or ramekins from the refrigerator and set on a sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and cover with foil. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 20 to 35 minutes, or until the center is set and it is puffed and golden. Serve warm topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream.
Blueberry Compote
INGREDIENTS
3 cups blueberries
1 cup water
½ cup sugar
1½- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons cold water
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
1. In a saucepan combine the blueberries, 1 cup water and sugar. Bring to a boil.
2. Mix together the cornstarch and cold water to form a slurry and stir into the blueberry mixture. Add the lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Stir until thickens and becomes syrupy. Add additional water if too thick, if too thin add additional slurry. Serve warm.