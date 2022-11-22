Bob Hopkins, Site Manager for the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, was honored by the Edenton Tea Party of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently. Here he is seen with his certificate presented by Chapter Regent Sandy Sperry.
The Edenton Tea Party, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) had their Nov. 9 program at the Roanoke River Lighthouse. At that meeting, Bob Hopkins, Site Manager for Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, was honored for his service as a Veteran and for his continuous support of the DAR chapter.
Hopkins, who came to Edenton in March 2015, previously had served as an historical interpreter and exhibits coordinator for the N.C. Transportation Museum and previously also had experience as a commercial artist and as an owner of an advertising agency.
He is a native of Rhode Island and a U.S. Navy veteran as a Submariner. He said he was enthralled with the sight of the Roanoke River Lighthouse the first time he saw it.
The Lighthouse, along with the other state-owned buildings in Edenton – the James Iredell House, the 1767 Chowan Courthouse, the Visitor (Ziegler House) Center and the Golden and Ruth Frinks House – has made his job special, he said. He further said that “being... in Edenton, a colonial capital, the home of so many American colonial patriots like Joseph Hewes, Samuel Johnston, James Iredell, along with its rich maritime heritage, is a dream come true for me.”
He further explained that he had become acquainted with the DAR through his research as an amateur Hopkins family genealogist and from working with the General Nathanael Green-Pellaquamscutt, and Esek Hopkins NSDAR Chapters in Rhode Island; one of his ancestors is Esek Hopkins.
He further said that it was his “association with the Hopkins’ homes and the study of his forefathers that brought to the surface his strong appreciation and desire to work and study American Colonial history.”
And, having subsequently become involved with the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, history.”
Hopkins said that “we owe the Daughters of the American Revolution our dearest appreciation for saving the James Iredell House, along with their participation in the restoration of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse... I owe my career’s foundation to the ladies of the DAR.”
For his first Candlelight Tour in 2015, Hopkins re-introduced the chapter into the Iredell House and invited the members to create a “DAR Room” in the library.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter has a special affection and connection to the James Iredell House. The chapter was organized on February 27, 1948; according to the minutes of the April 30, 1948 meeting, Cornelia Jones Privott suggested that the chapter “investigate the possibility of buying the Iredell House.”
Subsequently, from information taken from Chapter historical minutes of 1949, the organizing regent, Margaret Hathaway Jones stated “The most important part of this report is to say that although our chapter is barely one year old... we have succeeded in purchasing the pre-Revolutionary home of Associate Justice James Iredell...“
It was owned by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter until 1951, when it was turned over to the State of North Carolina.
Over the years the Edenton Tea Party Chapter had had limited involvement with the James Iredell House but in 2015, site manager Bob Hopkins outlined his ambitious plans not only for the James Iredell House, but for the other Historic Edenton State Historic Sites and Visitor Center properties.
Since then, the chapter has had, through Bob Hopkins’ support, use of this historic property that, without the Edenton Tea Party Chapter in 1948, probably would not be in existence today.
In appreciation for his efforts on behalf of the chapter, and for his service in the United States Navy, Regent Sandy Sperry presented Bob Hopkins with an American Flag that was flown, in his honor, over DAR Constitution Hall on behalf of Veterans Day.
Also accompanying the flag was an official DAR certificate of appreciation in honor of Hopkins. The chapter also presented him with a certificate of appreciation for all he has done for the chapter and a subscription to American Spirit Magazine, an official DAR publication.
About DAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.