Bob Hopkins

Bob Hopkins, Site Manager for the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, was honored by the Edenton Tea Party of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently. Here he is seen with his certificate presented by Chapter Regent Sandy Sperry.

 Contributed Photo

The Edenton Tea Party, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) had their Nov. 9 program at the Roanoke River Lighthouse. At that meeting, Bob Hopkins, Site Manager for Historic Edenton State Historic Sites, was honored for his service as a Veteran and for his continuous support of the DAR chapter.

Hopkins, who came to Edenton in March 2015, previously had served as an historical interpreter and exhibits coordinator for the N.C. Transportation Museum and previously also had experience as a commercial artist and as an owner of an advertising agency.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.