Bobby Bass does not see himself as a hero.
He doesn’t even like discussing his award from the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce as its Volunteer of the Year. It celebrated his work at Chowan County’s Food Pantry and other charitable and civic work.
Bobby was tricked into attending the ceremony. The staff led him to believe someone else would receive the award. Diane McMenamin, President of the Pantry’s Board of Directors, described the evening.
“I’ve got a picture of him. Amanda Howell is the board’s vice president. She’s giving the presentation, so she’s talking, and he’s listening because he thinks I’m getting the award. He was sitting there, making these faces, his mouth was wide open and finally, she said his name.”
McMenamin said Bass’s award is important because he represents the best in voluntarism.
“All of our volunteers are the backbone of the organization,” she said. “But Bobby, he’s the lynchpin. It makes us all feel good to see Bobby win this.”
Bass had little to say about his award. He encouraged others to come and help, but he said it’s all about ensuring clients have their needs met. Then he went back to distributing groceries.
Karen Harrington, the Pantry’s Volunteer Coordinator, said Bass’s record of service is remarkable. She said she was not surprised he would rather work than talk about his service.
“Bobby is 75 years old and acts like he’s 50,” she said. “He is here whenever we are here. This is one of his passions. He has the food pantry, which he feels is his chance to help people. We don’t even have him on the schedule. We know he is going to show up.
“He comes in on every distribution day and when we do the backpack buddies program. He comes in for the trucks, and he comes in for the senior’s program without even asking,” Harrington continued. “If we have anybody working on an off day and he drives by, he will come in to see what he can do to help. He does anything we ask him to do.
“His other passion is the Chowan County Fair. He is everywhere and does everything at the fair without prompting or asking. They know he will be there. He also works with the local Lions club, collecting pop tops for a program that supports the blind. He assists his minister, who can’t drive on his own. So, Bobby is everywhere. You just don’t notice it. He has probably impacted more lives in the Edenton-Chowan area than anyone I have ever known. He does it without fanfare or bragging about it,” she said.
Harrington said having Bass’s service at the Food Pantry recognized has helped put the Pantry and its need for volunteers in better focus.
McMenamin said that volunteers at the Pantry do vital work for the community.
“When I talk to volunteers who sign up, I tell them, ‘You are coming here to feed the hungry. That is the whole purpose of our being here. I tell them… any little thing that comes up, they can be one of those people. This organization appreciates its volunteers, but they also see their work help others. When they come in here, and we’ve helped 40 volunteers in an hour and a half, they leave here with a sense of accomplishment,” she said.
The Food Pantry provides Chowan County residents with food assistance to help during emergencies like illness, job loss, and other crises. They also offer food as a supplement to government assistance.
McMenamin said those programs often leave families still needing food for their families, but having little cash to bridge the gap. She said they also let too many people fall through the cracks.
Harrington said that clients of the food pantry must demonstrate a need based on income. If a family qualifies for government assistance programs, they assume those income levels have already been met. If the client is not on government assistance, they are encouraged to apply. Regardless, they will be asked some simple questions and will usually leave with food assistance the same day.
“Anybody who comes here, no matter whether they are on food stamps or not, will receive food for a period of time,” she said.
About 60 volunteers work at the Food Pantry. Much of the food distributed comes from government sources, but 75 percent comes from private donations of either cash or commodities. Both Harrington and McMenamin said the Food Pantry could only operate with volunteers.
The Chowan County Food Pantry is located at 1370 North Broad St. in Edenton.
Anyone who needs assistance, the staff can take applications and distribute food on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry can be reached at 482-2504.
Those who are interested in volunteering, you can register with the Food Pantry on their website at www.edenton-chowanpantry.org.