Boy Scout Troop 164 held a Court of Honor Monday, June 7, at the Scout Hut, along North Broad Street, Edenton.
During the ceremony, the troop celebrated 50 years of being sponsored by American Legion Post 40.
Commander Maureen Sobulesky represented the Post as Scouts at the ceremony received a 50-year patch, noting the Legion’s longtime support of the Troop.
The Boy Scouts also received any merit badges or ranks earned since the troop’s last Court of Honor in February.
Also during the ceremony, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held of Jackson York Speary. Speary, son of Cabe Speary and Linda Speary, earned his Eagle Scout rank on June 8, 2020, but the pandemic caused his ceremony to be postponed.
Speary joined Boy Scout Troop 164 in 2013. He took on several leadership roles within the troop, earned several merit badges and completed an Eagle Scout project before earning his Eagle Scout rank.
During Speary’s Court of Honor, Subulefsky presented him with a certification of achievement on the Post’s behalf. David LaFon, assistant scoutmaster and member of the Chowan Edenton Optimist Club, presented Speary with an engraved ax.
Only 5% of all Scouts achieve the Eagle Scout rank. It is the highest advancement in Boy Scouting. Since 1912, more than 2 million Boy Scouts have earned the rank.