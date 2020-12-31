Boy Scout Troop 164 recently dropped off care packages to the Edenton Police Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and Edenton Fire Department.
The packages were made as part of the Scouts’ efforts to earn the Messengers of Peace badge. The World Scouting Initiative encourages Scouts to do community service and tell the story of their experience in order to inspire others to action.
The care packages included bags of tortilla chips, salsa, drinks and snack bars.
“We are very grateful that Troop 164 decided to think of us!” Edenton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Each bag contained a note that read, "Troop 164, of Edenton, would like to express their appreciation to all Law Enforcement personnel in the Edenton Police Department and Chowan County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for exhibiting the Scout Slogan, 'Do a Good Turn Daily' in your efforts to serve our community."
The packages were made possible with the help of donations from Edenton First Assembly of God and Scout parents.
Boy Scout Troop 164 is sponsored by American Legion Post 40. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the Scout hut, located in front of John A. Holmes High School.