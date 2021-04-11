Boy and Girls Club of the Albemarle/Edenton Unit participated in several activities during the first week in April, Spring Break.
Activities included visiting the new movie theater in Elizabeth City and having G-Zone Gaming Entertainment come to the club's facility on Oakum Street.
The unit, along with its counterpart in Elizabeth City, also visited Camp Cale in Perquimans County as Dream Hunt & Fishing Program kicked off its 2021 Adventure Camps.
"The kids got to fish even though fish didn't want to cooperate. The kids still learn how to bait a hook, cast a line. and a few got to take a fish off a hook," Dream Hunt posted on Facebook. "At archery, they learned how to shoot a compound bow, and with a few lessons from Mary Kathryn Jones and Makayla Jones, most were able to pop the balloon targets. The groups got to wall climb, work together in several team building events, play carpet ball, volleyball and most popular GaGa Ball. The kids had a healthy lunch and two snacks. The kids learned a lot and had fun doing it."
The Dream Hunt and Fishing Program thanked the Camp Cale staff, Norman Watts, Mary Kathryn Cole Jones, Makayla Jones and the staff from the two Boys & Girls Clubs for all the help, support and hard work doing another great job.