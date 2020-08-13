The Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle — Edenton Unit recently closed its summer camp at the old D.F. Walker building with the theme, “What’s in Your Saltbox?” The focus for the week was about careers. The kids worked on hand-on projects relating their week-long discussions and activities on what they wanted to be when they grow up.
During camp, each Thursday was Uniform/Activity Day where we planned ice-breakers, games, music, praise dance, hip-hop routines creative written songs by Unit Director Susan Brothers and Music Leader Garry Outlaw, won prizes, lunch, extra treats, presentations by each grade level; giving the students an opportunity to practice public speaking skills in the presence of an audience during Summer Camp and so much more.
Due to the cancellation of field trips we would normally take during summer camp on Thursdays, a schedule of fun activities took place instead.
On July 23, Chef Ricky Moore, of Durham, was scheduled to visit the Boys & Girls Club to talk to the kids about his career and how he worked hard to get where is today. Moore had planned to cook lunch for the members and staff. The members were so excited about his visit to hear his story and have lunch. Moore owns the Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Due to circumstances, Chef Moore had to reschedule to visit the club during the after-school session of the Boys & Girls Club this fall.
Focusing on careers allowed the members to utilize team building, high yield activities, higher thinking skills, and an opportunity to start thinking early in life. An inspiring quote sets the tone: “What is not started today is never finished tomorrow.”
“I’m a firm believer in starting early and planning to complete the task or dream at hand,” stated Unit Director Susan Brothers.
Here are a few cute career dreamers from the third-graders led by Deborah Brothers:
- “I want to become a teacher but I have to take a test and go to college and get my degree. Then I can teach kids how to read. If I don’t become a teacher maybe I could be a doctor to help people.” — Ziyonna Holley
- “I want to become a teacher and help kids be smart so they can be anything they want to be.But I need to take the state test and assessment after I go to college to obtain my state teaching license. My backup plan is to be a doctor, but if I can’t be a doctor, I’ll be a chef!!!!” — SaNiya White
- “What’s in Your Saltbox? When I grow up I want to be a part of the Navy so I can drive the tank and the helicopter and do my job and serve the community. I want to do it forever and I’m going to be strong!” — Ja’Sean Jernigan
- “When I grow up I want to be a professional chef because I love to cook and bake cakes. I want to help people I just love to help. You want to become a chef you have to work for it.” — Carmen Jernigan
- “I want to become a teacher because I love kids and I think it is easy. I don’t think it is easy; just a little bit. But if I’m going to be a teacher I have to go to college and then I have to take a test. Teachers are smart too and they teach kids really good. But my backup plan is to be a Dog Groomer.” — Kennedy Faircloth
- “I cook eggs, meat and vegetables for my mom & dad for fun. I want to go to college to become a chef. I like to cook food. I want to be a chef to serve people.” — Jahaire Boyce
- “I want to be a chef when I grow up.Why you may ask? Well ... I love cooking. I cook for my family and I have to go to college.I will be at the bottom of the ladder in low-skills but I will work my way up. I will stand up all day cooking and not be lazy. That’s how I would do it!” — Layla White
- “The reason I want to be a teacher is because I want to help kids to learn how to spell their names and count. I just want to make them smart so they can be anything they want to be. I love kids so much and help them to learn teamwork. After I go to college and obtain my degree and take a test and get my license I can be a teacher. That’s why I want to become a teacher.” — Emoni Boyce
Summer Camp ended in four weeks, but the members still had a blast!
As Unit Director, I just want to thank the staff for their hard work and dedication to our summer programming, especially with moving into the new facility and making preparation for summer. To our community and supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle — Edenton Unit, hats off to you as well.