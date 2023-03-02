...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Saniya White as Althea Gibson, Carmen Jernigan as Rosa Parks, Kaleb Harris as General Lloyd Austin, Aria Fowler as Mayo Angelou, Lashawn Wilson as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jasean Jernigan as Daniel Hale Williams and young Zion Preudhomme as Jackie Robinson alongside Gary Outlaw and Glorious Elliott during the Boys & Girls Club’s Black History Month program held recently.
Contributed Photo
The Boys & Girls Club choir performing at the club’s Black History Month program recently.
The Edenton Boys & Girls Club held a Black History Month program on Feb. 17 to honor both the past and acknowledge the present.
Held in the gymnasium of the old D.F. Walker High School on Oakum Street, the program was put together by Gary Outlaw with the theme of “History Through Our Eyes.” Presiding over the program was Krystal Cradle.
The speaker for the event was Glorious Elliott, who grew up in Edenton and was in the last graduating class from D.F. Walker. Elliott has since been very active in the community for virtually her entire life.
“Stand up. If you stand for nothing, then you will fall for anything,” Elliott told the assembled youth.
Elliott encouraged the students to make your life count for something.
“If I am anything in this life, it is because Christ has been everything in my life,” Elliott said.
Later, two songs from the Boys & Girls Club choir were performed, as well as dances by the club’s praise dancers.
Nyla Mayo presented a solo performance, while Lezsene Beasley gave a re-enactment tribute to Harriet Tubman.
The event’s dance selection was by Tykeya Holley and piano recitals were spearheaded by Gabe Bassett and Aria Fowler.
A dress-up event titled “Who Am I?” featured Saniya White as Althea Gibson, Carmen Jernigan as Rosa Parks, Kaleb Harris as General Lloyd Austin, Aria Fowler as Mayo Angelou, Lashawn Wilson as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jasean Jernigan as Daniel Hale Williams and young Zion Preudhomme as Jackie Robinson alongside both Outlaw and Elliott.
To bookend the program, the club’s community worship team opened with a song and ended the event with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club in Edenton or the greater Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, call (252) 482-7082 or email Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell at ejmitchell@bgc-albemarle.org.