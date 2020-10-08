Butternut squash is by far the favorite winter squash and with good reason. Its sweet, nutty flavor and smooth texture, reminiscent of buttered sweet potato, make it a great multi-use squash for fall dishes, including those that call for pumpkin. It is also very nutritious (Vitamins A and C), including the seeds.
Like all winter squash, butternut squash have a thick, hard skin and a seed cavity inside with large seeds. If you’re new to squash, it might be a bit intimidating to select, peel, and turn a hard-shelled squash into something delicious. It doesn’t have to be.
Choose squash that has a firm exterior and no soft spots, or cracks. Unlike some fruits that develop a softer exterior as they ripen, the rind of winter squashes becomes even firmer as they mature. The skin should be matte and hard to pierce with your fingernail, not shiny and soft, which would indicate an unripe squash. A squash with soft areas, or a moldy stem is well past its prime. You can also use the tap test. Knock on the skin with your knuckle: if it sounds hollow, it is ripe; if it sounds dull, the squash may either be unripe or spoiled.
If you have purchased an unripe squash, place in a warm sunny spot. Plenty of sunlight is key for the squash to ripen. If it is mature and ripe, store the squash in a cool dark area in your kitchen but do not refrigerate. Although some squash may last several months in the right storage conditions, it is recommended to use them within one month for best flavor. One pound of squash becomes roughly 2 cups of cooked squash or 2 cups cubed.
There are a number of ways to peel it. The method really depends upon the intended use. If it is to be used as a puree, it is not necessary to peel it at all. It can be sliced in half length-wise, seeds removed, placed face-down in a lightly oiled baking dish, and baked in a moderate oven (350F) until tender; it can also be microwaved or cooked in the Instant Pot in the same manner. After cooling, the soft flesh can be scooped out and used for pumpkin pie, soups, breads, and desserts. You can also use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin if you plan to cube your squash to roast in the oven. Butternut Squash is delicious roasted try this recipe from the “Med Instead of Meds” website.
Oven Roasted Butternut Squash
Savory and delicious! This recipe for Oven Roasted Butternut Squash, shared with us by our friend Chef Ellen Clevenger-Firley, will delight your taste buds. A wonderfully versatile dish, serve alongside your favorite whole grain or add as an ingredient in another recipe.
Serves 6
Serving Size: 1 cup
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 28-32 minutes
Total Time: 43-47 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds butternut squash peeled, seeded, and cut into small dice
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, minced
- 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
- 1-2 Tbsp. aged balsamic vinegar
- Cooking spray
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
1. Coat rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Peel butternut squash, cut in half and remove seeds. Core and cut into 1” cubes.
3. In a large bowl combine squash, olive oil, salt and pepper. Make sure all the squash gets some olive oil on all the sides.
4. Place ingredients on the rimmed baking sheet and spread the squash around to give them space.
5. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven add parsley and rosemary. Stir well and return to oven for an additional 8-12 minutes depending on your desired level of crisp (I do 10 minutes).
6. Place on serving platter and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Nutrition Information
· Serving Size: 1 cup (163 grams)
· Vegetables: 1.08 cups
· Fruits: 0 cups
· Calories: 110 calories
· Carbohydrates: 19 grams
· Fiber: 3 grams
· Protein: 2 grams
· Fat: 5 grams
· Sodium: 330 mg