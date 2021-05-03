Candace Carter Roth, Registrar of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR has been elected to serve as State Registrar on the North Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution State Executive Board for 2021 to 2024.
Roth joined DAR in 1991 through the Rebecca Bryan Boone Chapter in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, serving that chapter as Librarian.
In 2003, she transferred her membership to the Edenton Tea Party Chapter. In 2010, she was elected chapter registrar and is currently serving exceptionally and skillfully in that position. During the past 11 years, Roth completed 53 membership applications for the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, with four currently at DAR National Headquarters in Washington, DC, awaiting approval.
For various other area chapters, she has assisted in the completion of 18 applications with three applications under consideration for approval at National. Additionally, she has completed three applications for the National America 250! Committee.
The NSDAR activities that Roth has been involved with currently include serving as State Vice Chair for Membership, Volunteer Chapter Genealogist, America 250! Task Force, and she has been appointed by the North Carolina State Regent as a District VIII representative to the District Review Committee and as a proofreader for the NC State Conference. She also has facilitated Genealogy Workshops at Edenton Shepard-Pruden Library, participated in DAR Project Patriot/DAR Service for Veteran’s/Other Active Military Activities by knitting lap robes, scarves and hats for active military personnel and she has participated in the DAR Service to America “Masketeer Project” by making and donating over 26 dozen face masks for use during the COVID pandemic
Additionally, Roth has transcribed over 1,000 documents for the DAR Supporting Documentation Project, and for the National Patriot Indexing Program she has transcribed over 50,000 names. She has completed the National DAR Members and New Horizons Courses for leadership training and also has completed four general and advanced National Genealogy Education Programs.
Roth holds Associate Memberships in the DAR Virginia Dare Chapter, Kill Devil Hills, NC; Rebecca Bryan Boone Chapter, Ft. Thomas, KY; St. James Chapter, London, UK; Rochambeau Chapter, Paris, France, and she is Parliamentarian of the Virginia Dare Chapter.
In addition to her NSDAR activities, Roth is involved with more genealogical activities which include Life Member of the National Society Descendants of Early Quakers, and a Life Member of the Chicamacomico Historic Life Saving Site. Additionally, she has photographed and recorded 5,000+ new records of genealogical material for Find-a-Grave, photographed and recorded 3,500+ records of historic grave sites for Worldwide Genealogical and NC Genealogical Websites for Chowan, Dare and Hyde Counties, and serves as historiographer for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church compiling records from over 300+ years of church history.
She has many miscellaneous and community activities to her credit also. Namely: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild; Chairman, St. Paul’s committee of Memorials and Donations; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Woman’s Club; Volunteer serving Rotary and other club luncheons for fund raising for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She has served as Director, Dare County NC Arts Council; Historic Sites in Edenton, NC, Volunteer; “Ocean” Magazine, Rodanthe, NC, Volunteer Photographer; International Association of Glass Bead Makers. Finally Mrs. Roth is active in “Friends of Felines” Association on Hatteras Island; volunteers at a program to spay/neuter/rescue feral cats and cat colonies; owns a small business “The Daisy Cottage” that makes glass beads, jewelry and soaps which are sold at select gift shops.
Roth and her husband Gary — who is treasurer, member of the board, and leads fundraising efforts for the Edenton Steamers – moved to Edenton, from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2001. They have two sons and two grandsons.
As of this date, the North Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution has 7,721 members in 105 chapters. The State Registrar is responsible for serving as consultant to the chapter registrars regarding application requirement; cooperating with the state organizing secretary with forming new chapters by assisting the organizing regent with prospective member applications; serving as a member of the Chapter Development and Revitalization Commission; and serving on the Credentials Committee to verify membership and eligibility of each Daughter elected to serve as delegate or alternate to State Conference. In addition, the State Registrar serves as liaison for state committee chairmen to the State Executive Board by providing guidance, reporting issues to the state regent and/or the Executive Board on behalf of state committee chairmen, and requesting agenda items for the Executive Board’s consideration. Finally, the State Registrar is responsible for consulting with chapter registrars on any applications or concerns, and for providing guidance and teaching training workshops for education on current DAR application preparation standards.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts close to 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For additional information go to https://www.dar.org/.
