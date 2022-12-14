Thousands descended upon Edenton’s hallowed streets to tour some of its most venerable homes as the Christmas Candlelight Tour returned for its 41st year.

Hosted by the Edenton Historical Commission, the tour saw upwards of 2,100 tickets sold, with just as many venturing downtown in the ‘South’s prettiest small town’ to see architectural marvels dressed in their holiday best.

