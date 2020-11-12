carrot cake

INGREDIENTS
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon allspice
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted, and cooled
1½ cups brown sugar, lightly packed
½ cup sugar
1 cup canola oil
4 large eggs, room temperature
¾ cup unsweetened applesauce, or crushed pineapple
1 teaspoon vanilla
2¼ cups freshly grated carrots
Optional: ¼ cup golden raisins, ¼ cup flaked coconut
PREPARATION
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Cut round pieces of parchment paper to fit in three 9-inch round cake pans. Spray cake pans with nonstick spray and place parchment paper round in each prepared cake pan bottom, and spray again. grease bottom of pan with butter again, and flour each pan.
In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice together. Whisk and set aside.
In another bowl whisk together both sugars, oil, eggs, applesauce or pineapple, and vanilla until well mixed. Gently fold wet mixture into dry ingredients with a spatula until just combined. Do not overmix. Fold in the carrots and toasted pecans. Add raisins and coconut if using.
Divide batter evenly in cake pans. Bake for 20-24 minutes, testing center of cake with a toothpick for doneness. Bake until toothpick comes out clean being careful not to over-bake. Allow the cakes to cool completely in the pans. When cooled the cakes can be wrapped in plastic wrap and set aside to frost the next day or frost when completely cooled. Cakes can also be frozen.
Cream Cheese Frosting
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
4 cups powdered sugar
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
¼ teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
Using a mixer cream the butter and cream cheese together in a large bowl on medium speed until creamy. Add the powdered sugar, cream, vanilla, and salt and beat on low speed until combined. Increase mixer speed to medium high and beat for 5 minutes until creamy. If frosting is too thick add more cream; if it’s too thin, add more powdered sugar. Once desired consistency is reached beat on medium speed for five minutes.