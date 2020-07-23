Salsa is one of the most popular condiments used in the United States. Because it is such a popular condiment and party food, many consumers experiment with making and canning their own salsa. If a salsa recipe is not properly prepared and processed, however, it could be unsafe to eat. Here are some important guidelines for preparing home-canned salsa that’s safe.
What are the safety concerns?
Most salsa recipes combine onions, peppers, and tomatoes with acetic acid, in the form of either vinegar or lemon juice. The amount of acid is critical to the salsa’s safety. A proper amount of acid will reduce the pH, which is a measure of how acid a food is. For safe salsa, the pH of the vegetable ingredients should be less than 4.6.
Foods with a pH less than or equal to 4.6 are labeled “high-acid” foods. Those with a pH greater than 4.6 are “low- acid.” This distinction is very important because only high-acid foods can be processed safely in a boiling water bath. Low-acid foods must always
be processed in a pressure canner; if not, they can support the growth of the potentially harmful bacterium, Clostridium botulinum.
That’s why it’s important to use only tested recipes when canning your own salsa. Food scientists have evaluated a tested recipe to ensure that the amount of acetic acid in combination with the other ingredients will sufficiently reduce the mixture’s pH so that it can be safely processed in a boiling water bath. The processing times also have been tested to ensure that harmful microorganisms are destroyed. Nine tested recipes for safe salsa are included at the end of this bulletin.
What types of acids can I use to make my salsa safe?
When canning salsa use only bottled lemon juice or vinegar that is at least 5 percent acetic acid (acidity). Never use homemade vinegar or freshly squeezed lemon juice because the level of acid present is not known.
Bottled lemon juice tends to be more acidic than vinegar. It also has less effect on the overall flavor of the product
in which it is used. Equal amounts of bottled lemon juice can be substituted for vinegar in recipes calling for vinegar. Vinegar, however, should not be used when a recipe calls for lemon juice.
What type of vinegar can I use to make salsa?
Any type of vinegar can be used as long as the product label states that it is at least 5 percent acidity. If this is not stated on the label, do not use the vinegar for canning or pickling. White vinegar has a tart flavor but will not discolor then salsa. Cider vinegar, on the other hand, has a milder flavor but tends to change the salsa’s color. Balsamic and other seasoned vinegars are more expensive than white or cider vinegar, but they are safe to use. Because the acidity of homemade vinegar is often unknown, do not use it to can salsa.
Can I change the amount of ingredients in my salsa recipe?
No. The only modifications that you can make safely in a salsa recipe are the amounts of spices used. Changing any other ingredient or amount could lead to an unsafe product. It is safe to double or halve a recipe.
Can salsa that contains no bottled and labeled vinegar or lemon juice be safely canned?
No. These types of salsa should be eaten immediately or stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Can I thicken my salsa recipe?
No. Adding a thickening agent makes it more difficult to adequately heat the center of the salsa to destroy harmful microorganisms, so the processing time must be increased. Because processing times are thoroughly tested in a laboratory setting, one cannot simply add to the processing time stated in a tested recipe to compensate for changes made to the recipe. If thicker salsa is desired, add cornstarch or other thickeners after opening. Remember to refrigerate all opened jars of salsa.
Can I add sugar to sour salsa?
Yes. Sugar can safely be added to a salsa recipe. Sugar is often added to offset the tartness of the vinegar. But you should never alter the amount of vinegar. Vinegar is essential to making the salsa acidic enough. Remember, properly acidified salsa can be safely canned; improperly acidified salsa cannot.
Where should I store my home-canned salsa?
Store home-canned salsa in a clean, dry, dark area. Exposure to prolonged light can affect its color, making it look less appetizing. The temperature of the storage area should be between 50 and 70 degrees. As a rule of thumb, the higher the storage temperature, the shorter the shelf life of the product. Do not store in areas where pipes are located. Pipes can leak and contaminate the food. Be sure to label foods with the canning date so they will be used before the quality of the product erodes due to storage.
How long can I keep home-canned salsa?
If canned and stored properly, its shelf life is about 12 to 18 months. Salsa older than this is safe to eat if the jar is in good condition and the seal is still intact. Its quality, however, may be poor.
Why do I need to increase my processing time when I live at a higher altitude?
The processing time is the amount of time required to kill microorganisms. Because atmospheric pressure is lower at altitudes higher than 1,000 feet above sea level, water boils at a lower temperature at higher elevations. To ensure that microorganisms are killed, you must process food mixtures for a longer time. Contact your local Cooperative Extension center for more information about safely processing home- canned foods at higher altitudes.
Where do I get safe recipes?
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension provides only tested recipes. To determine if your recipe is safe, contact Mary Morris, Chowan County FCS Agent 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu. The recipe in this article has been tested and proven to be safe for home canning. And to stay safe while making salsa, you should never touch your face while handling chili peppers. They contain capsaicin, a compound that produces the burning sensation many salsa lovers enjoy. If chili pepper juice gets on your face or in your eyes, it can be extremely irritating. Wear rubber gloves and keep your hands away from your face while handling chilies. Or if you prefer not to wear gloves, always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face.