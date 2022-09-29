...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Edenton’s waterfront came alive over the weekend as crowds descended to celebrate “sound waterways” in northeast North Carolina.
The Chowan Edenton Environmental Group (CEEG) held their first Celebrating “Sound” Waterways on Saturday, Sept. 24, welcoming several hundred people to Colonial Park in honor of the area’s esteemed waterway system.
Vendors, food, art, education, music, could be found Saturday afternoon.
The brainchild of numerous environmentalists, artists and scholars, CEEG’s celebration became a rip-roaring success and was the first big public event held by the group since the onset of COVID-19.
Organizer and CEEG Chair Colleen Karl said that the event aimed to both celebrate the waterways in the region – including the Chowan River and Albemarle Sound estuary – and to educate the public on waterway health and environmental issues.
Exhibits on display or made available for the public included the Edenton National Fish Hatchery, UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences, the NC Department of Environmental Quality, NCSU’s Marine, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences department, the NC Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, U.S. Coast Guard Elizabeth City, ECU Health, Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, N.C. Marine Fisheries and many more.
Talks and speakers set up shop upstairs in Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, speaking on various topics throughout the morning and afternoon.
At 504 South Broad Street, just outside the council chambers, a unique art exhibit was on display — called FISHing — courtesy of local artisan Julia Townsend. Various photos, paintings and heritage fishing gear, all related to both local waterways and the fishing industry, were laid out for folks to walk through and soak in. Contributions came from North Carolina and other states, as well as 14 different countries.
On the sidewalk outside council chambers, Townsend and Karen Mastin assisted passersby with walk-up painting. Beautiful creations were soon made at the simple strokes of brushes.
Over at the Roanoke River Lighthouse, tours and activities were set up by State Historic Site employees, eager to share history with both locals and visitors alike.
Outdoor live music was contributed courteously by local musician Keith Rouse and friends, while food was graciously provided by the American Legion, Inner Banks BBQ, Num e Nums Bakery, J&J Kettle Corn and Donna’s Baked Goods.
The weather cooperated too, a lovely 75 degree day greeted revelers who came downtown, acting as the mesh that brought all of the day’s pieces together for a successful local festival that was a bookend to the summer season.
“It’s just another day in paradise,” said Tom Abbott, who was helping with the Master Gardener program.
Karl later said she was thrilled with the day’s success.
“I absolutely loved the event – we could not have asked for better weather and a more attentive and concerned group of attendees,” Karl said. “I enjoyed seeing so many young folks participating with their parents.”
Karl also thanked her CEEG team for their dedication and hard work in putting everything together.
“As for our CEEG team, I have never worked with such a group of dedicated people,” Karl said. “They all strongly felt the need to do something to draw more attention to our beautiful waterways and they gave much time and effort to planning and executing this event.”