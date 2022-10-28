The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization dedicated to preserving American history, promoting patriotism and supporting the education of children.

DAR members celebrate those who provide a needed service on the National Day of Service each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding on October 11, 1890. The DAR was founded on the ideals of service to the community, and the Edenton Tea Party Chapter has recognized first responder organizations in Edenton for many years.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.