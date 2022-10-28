...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization dedicated to preserving American history, promoting patriotism and supporting the education of children.
DAR members celebrate those who provide a needed service on the National Day of Service each year on the anniversary of the organization’s founding on October 11, 1890. The DAR was founded on the ideals of service to the community, and the Edenton Tea Party Chapter has recognized first responder organizations in Edenton for many years.
Local law enforcement, EMS, Fire and Rescue personnel have been the recipients of special recognitions from the Chapter. After the pandemic, members of the medical profession were also chosen for special thanks due to their heroic efforts in fighting COVID-19.
For the Day of Service recognition for October 2022, it seemed fitting to show appreciation to the dedicated educators who were responsible for the well-being of our students in school during the extremely disruptive two years of the pandemic.
Schools responded to the demands caused by Covid and were charged with keeping children as safe as possible. Every step of the school day — from getting on and off the bus, to the classrooms, to the cafeteria and throughout the day — had to be reviewed, revamped and reconfigured to comply with new sanitation and social distance separation requirements.
Teachers spent time outdoors to provide one-on-one personal instruction to those high school students who were struggling.
In a meeting with Edenton-Chowan Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Micael Sasscer, he explained the difficulties that principals, teachers and counselors had to contend with — going to both virtual and in-class instruction; learning the Zoom technology to prepare on-line classes; and engaging students of all academic levels via computer learning, made even more trying because not all students had access to Wi-Fi at home.
After returning to in-person classes, re-establishing social and disciplinary norms is still a daunting task, along with the emotional, physical and anxiety issues experienced by some students.
Fortunately, principals, teachers and counselors are problem solvers in our children’s lives, and they worked very hard to bring normalcy back to the classrooms and help students cope with the difficulties they experienced during the pandemic and are still working to overcome.
The pandemic also resulted in a higher number of vacancies in various school positions.
The good news, Dr. Sasscer advised, was that creative measures ensured that when school started in September 2022, all vacant teaching positions at the four Edenton-Chowan Public Schools were creatively filled to give students access to a high quality teacher. The pandemic also resulted in a drop off in volunteers who fill an important role in assisting teachers and staff and whose interaction with students is a great benefit. All schools reported a need to find more volunteers.
It was a privilege for DAR Regent, Sandra Sperry, and DAR “Day of Service” Chair, Linda Davenport, to meet with Principal Michelle Newsome at White Oak Elementary School; Principal Tricia Walton at D.F. Walker Elementary School; Sharon Meads, Principal at Chowan Middle School; and Sonya Rhinehart, Principal at John A. Holmes High School.
Touring the schools, seeing the creativity and innovations in the classrooms, and having an opportunity to hear firsthand from these school leaders about the challenges, solutions and adaptation to post-pandemic academics, it was apparent that the DAR “Day of Service” awards were well-earned.
As Dr. Sasscer remarked, “Leadership matters. The success of our schools is a product of exceptional classroom instruction and strong school leaders, who commit their energy and service to grow our students to realize their greatest potential.”
He was extremely appreciative and proud of his school family for the care they have showered on their students during these trying years.
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR proudly presented each Principal with a Certificate of Appreciation; a gift certificate for school use; a one-year subscription to DAR’s “American Spirit” magazine; and a tea pot cookie cutter as a token of appreciation for their team’s incredible work and dedication to empowering and educating the children of our community.
About DAR
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Anyone who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.