Currently on display in the Penelope Barker House is an exhibit on the history of “the common chair.”
Gathered from across northeastern North Carolina, the chairs – known as ladderbacks – range in origin from Chowan to Halifax counties. The designs are believed to have originated from Europe during the Middle Ages.
The examples on display date from the second quarter of the 18th century to around 1860.
The second floor exhibit was put together by Commissioner Tom Newbern of the Edenton Historical Commission.
“There are a few collectors in our region who have studied these common chairs in northern North Carolina for a number of years. We have shared information and photographs and over time patterns of decorative features emerged,” Newbern said. “In 2017, two of the leading authorities on these chairs - Mark Wenger and Hiram Parkinson - created an exhibit in New Bern at Tryon Palace of 75 of these area chairs.”
Wenger has written several articles for the Edenton Historical Commission website on Virginia examples.
Newbern said he and his wife loaned five of his own examples for the exhibit in New Bern.
“They had the space to display a number of examples from the various northeastern North Carolina counties side-by-side so visitors could see how the features related. This was a really important exhibit and really the first of its kind,” he said. “I understand they are currently working on a Mesda (Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts) article on these chairs.”
For the Barker House exhibit, with limited space, Newbern included 14 examples with strong histories of descent in area families that display the turnings and decorative features that were known to have been done in that specific area.
The exhibit is a mixture of chairs that the Newberns collected and several come from Edenton collectors.
“The most important thing about these chairs is that we recorded the histories of them, so we know where they descended from,” Newbern said. “And they include the decorative features of the place they descended, verifying that they were in fact produced in that specific locale. It makes them especially important examples in identifying related chairs that have lost their histories.”
Newbern said that he is even able to identify a few of the craftsmen or families of craftsmen responsible for the chairs’ construction, which is quite rare.
“Hopefully visitors will recognize features on our chairs that match chairs they own, allowing us to make new discoveries,” Newbern said.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.