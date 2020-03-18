The following is a list of all known facility changes in Chowan County as of Tuesday morning.
Vidant Chowan Hospital
Until further notice, only immediate family members over the age of 16 and not exhibiting any symptoms of illness may visit a Vidant hospital.
These restrictions apply to all areas of the hospital, not just patient areas. Vidant is prepared to greet visitors and families at all entrances, on individual hospital floors and inpatient units.
To learn more about the ways Vidant is prepared for COVID-19 and the steps you can take to help keep yourself safe, visit: www.vidanthealth.com/COVID-19.
County CourthouseThe Chowan County Courthouse is postponing the majority of its cases for 30 days. The Clerk of Superior Court’s Office is locked until furhter notice, thereby barring entry. A Clerk of Superior Court Staff member and/or the Clerk himself will monitor and field, on a case by case basis, requests for assistance. When necessary, please attempt to communicate through electronic means between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm: Telephone (252) 368-5000 FAX (252) 368-5001.
State Historic Site
In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Historic Edenton State Historic Site suspended public operations beginning Tuesday, March 17. All events and programs are cancelled during this time, this includes daily tours of the 1767 Courthouse, 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse, James Iredell House, and Ziegler House Visitor Center.
Those interested in the sites are encouraged to visit online at https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-edenton or through social media.
Food Pantry
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will be OPEN for eligible clients who have yet to come in for their food for the month of March on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. HOWEVER, procedures have been changed – they will have a drive up service only. We are striving to keep you safe during this pandemic period and still provide you with food you need.
There may be further changes/cancellations as conditions change, keep an eye on the food pantry’s Facebook page for guidance.
Client are asked to:
• Follow the signs for entry into the parking lot
• Enter the Food Pantry from the baseball field side, cross the bridge and drive up to the Food Pantry the parking lot. DO NOT PARK IN SPACES. A Food Pantry worker will be there to direct you.
• DO NOT GET OUT OF YOUR CAR.
• Have your ID ready
• A Food Pantry member will come to you in your car and get your information. Your food will then be brought to your car and you will drive away.
• We cannot process any special requests at this time.
There may be some delays, so be prepared. No one will be allowed into the Food Pantry for any reason. If you feel this will be too much of an inconvenience to you, unfortunately you will have to wait for the National Emergency to be lifted and we are given the all clear to have the Food Pantry building open for people.
Again, we are trying to keep you, our dear clients, safe as well as the volunteers and staff who work at the Pantry while continuing to provide you the food items that you need. Thank you for your understanding and patience.