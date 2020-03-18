Charles A. Britton, city executive for Southern Bank of Edenton, recently won a raffle at regional meeting of the Lions Club in Greenville.
Britton is an Edenton native. His father Junius Britton was a firefighter with the Edenton Fire Department. Mother Legion Britton worked for the Soil Conservation Service, located in the basement of the 1931 U.S. Post Office.
In 1977, Britton graduated from John A. Holmes High School. In 1981, he mustered out of East Carolina University with a degree in business and finance.
After working at Helig-Myers Furniture, W.P. “Spec” Jones nudged Britton toward the Bank of North Carolina, which later became part of North Carolina National Bank. He worked for BB&T for 17 years before relocating to Southern Bank on North Broad Street.
In 2009, he moved downtown to become city executive of the new facility at 101 W. Queen St.
As of 2020, Britton has enjoyed a 38-year career in banking.
Being civic minded, Britton “invests” in local raffles.
Mid-January on Saturday the 18th, four Edentonians were in Greenville for a gathering of Lions east of I-95, in North Carolina. More than 300 attended. In due time, a young munchkin turned a cylindrical basket loaded with hundreds of raffle stubs sold in 2019. The youngster drew out two blue stubs. No one at the Edentonians’ table knew the first name, but four knew the second because it was an Edenton name! Lion Jack Parker hustled forward to satisfy himself. Indeed the winner was one of us.
In due time, Britton discovered what a $200 bill looks like! he had seen a $2 Jefferson before but never a $200 bill. Now he has. “Way to Go!” Britton helps the blind attend Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman during the summer.
When asked about the highlights of his banking career, Britton recalls a repossession from years ago. The assignment made him a bit wary. “You want me to retrieve an electric guitar?!” After a bit, he returned with the instrument. Proud of himself. But his boss was not impressed. “Where is the amplifier?” he asked. “You did not tell me that part!” Lesson: Understand the job.
Edenton Lions thank all you who enable our work!