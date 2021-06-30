Check It Out!It’s been a great week at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. We held our first in-person Summer Reading Program and the joint was packed.
Plus, the #TeenTuesday brought in at least 20 teenagers for the first event. It’s so great to have this big success on our first try of a new program.
Upcoming Programs
Today at 7 p.m.: “The Lesser-Known History of Edenton,” featuring the Missionary Baptist Association in Edenton and Chowan County with Dr. Linwood Boone. This will be held in-person at the library and on Zoom. All are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m.: #TeenTuesday — Brownies & Board Games.
Thursday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m.: Summer Reading Program: “Red Wolves.” This is an in-person program.
Tuesday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m.: Summer Reading Program: “The Night Sky.” This is a Zoom program featuring ECSU’s Khan Planetarium.
Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m.: #TeenTuesday — Disney & Marvel Escape Rooms
Large Print
“Blink of An Eye” — Iris & Roy Johansen
“Finding Ashley” — Danielle Steel
“A Gambling Man” — David Baldacii
“Win” — Harlan Coben