We’ve all been having rough weeks lately and have been looking for ways to cheer ourselves up. I found a very cheery video on the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library YouTube page. Brandy, Destinee and Lee have been doing heroic work presenting a weekly StoryTime on YouTube. The most recent effort is titled “Penguin Problems” and it had me laughing. Brandy Goodwin is the narrator of the video. The episodes with puppet shows are so original and creative and Brandy has even written lyrics and poetry for these videos.
Brandy, or Bradny as I call her due to my spelling error, is a wonderful co-worker. She just finished her Master of Library Science in Public Libraries at East Carolina University in December. Brandy will be a great children’s librarian once the world opens back up and libraries start hiring again. She has been instrumental in getting the Harry Potter Extravanza! off the ground twice and now knows the trials and tribulations of Summer Reading. Keep your eye out for Brandy to take the library world by storm. She may be small but she is mighty!
Picture Books
- Construction Site Mission: Demolition — Sherri Duskey Rinker & AG Ford
- The Cool Bean – Jory John & Pete Oswald
- The Couch Potato — Jory John & Pete Oswald
- Jabari Tries – Gaia Cornwall
Fiction
- Before She Disappeared – Lisa Gardner
- The Jane Austen Society – Natalie Jenner
- The Guest Book – Sarah Blake
- Piranesi – Susanna Clarke
- Pretty Things – Janelle Brown
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires – Grady Hendrix
- The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett
- Large Print
- Piecing It All Together –Leslie Gould
Non-Fiction
- The Good Book of Southern Baking – Kelly Fields
- The Meaning of Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey
- Songteller: My Life in Lyrics – Dolly Parton
- The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health – Rheeda Walker
- Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret – Catherine Coleman Flowers
- What It’s Like to Be a Bird – David Allen Sibley