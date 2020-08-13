Do you have a hard time getting your kids to eat enough vegetables? The amount of vegetables you need depends on your age, sex, and level of physical activity. The amount each person needs can vary between 1 and 3 cups each day. Kids are more likely to eat vegetables if they have the opportunities to taste and experience them in different, fun ways. Below is a kid-friendly recipe using fresh or frozen broccoli.
Cheesy Broccoli and Ranch Smashed Potatoes
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 3 medium potatoes
- 1 ½ cups frozen broccoli florets
- ¾ cup of low-fat cheddar cheese
- 6 tablespoons of low-fat ranch dressing
- ¾ cup low-fat milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
2. Scrub the potatoes.
3. Place the whole potatoes in a large microwave-safe dish.
4. Add the frozen broccoli on top.
5. Completely cover the bowl with a microwave-safe lid.
6. Microwave on high for 12 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
7. Use a towel or oven-safe gloves to carefully take off the lid and remove the dish from the microwave. (Be very careful to avoid the steam.)
8. Use a potato masher to break up the potatoes and broccoli.
9. Stir in cheese, ranch dressing, and milk.
10. Taste the dish and then add salt and pepper as needed.
11. As an option, you can sprinkle cheese on top of the potato mixture.