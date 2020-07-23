It all started with a discussion on social media. “So... fact for today. Chess pie was originally called ‘just pie’ because you made it with whatever you had in the pantry. You are welcome.”
Patti Mordecai posted her fact for the day and many including myself added our comments. Alice Swanson was making blueberry buttermilk chess pie. Many locals, such as Mary Gilliam, Faison Winborne and Sydney Dunn, chimed in with information about this pie and other early Southern pies. Our community widened to others not from Edenton.
Although social media can sometimes be a waste of time and annoyance it can also be a valuable way to stay connected and maintain a sense of community during our COVID crisis. This Facebook post connected many and spurred me to ask Patti if she would mind sharing her Chess Pie recipe. She not only shared the recipe but also a little background and even brought over a warm chess pie for me to try. Heaven!
Patti said, “I received this wonderful cookbook as a wedding gift from my mother-in-law’s friend. It was compiled by her mother who at the time of the gift was 100 and she signed the copy for us. I have used this recipe for 26 years and it has been perfect nearly every time. Chocolate or Lemon or just ‘vanilla’ it comes out so nicely. Served with whipped cream or ice cream after dinner or eaten with a spoon with your coffee in the kitchen the next day, it does not disappoint. I usually make these for the food fair at St. Paul’s and they are gone quickly.”
Patti added, “I recently read the Angus Barn recipe and it is practically the same. Mrs. Marion Brown’s Southern Cookbook was around long before the Barn, so it may have been the inspiration. The difference is Mrs. Moore’s Cookbook uses one cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and one teaspoon flour … I think the brown sugar and flour give it a little more of a crust on top.”
So this week I am sharing an old Southern recipe from Patti Mordecai for Chess Pie.
Enjoy!