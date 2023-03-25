...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A new class of Chowan County Beekeepers recently graduated from their training.
Beekeepers of Chowan County recently announced the graduation of a class of 24 new beekeepers.
Students from Edenton, Tyner, Hertford, Gates, Gatesville, Jarvisburg, Columbia and Plymouth completed a five-week “Introduction to Beekeeping” course and learned the basic skills needed to begin their beekeeping journey this spring.
In addition to 15 hours of classroom instruction, students participated in a field day at the BoCC Apiary, where they had the opportunity to examine the association’s hives to ensure that the bees had sufficient resources (food) for the remainder of the Winter.
All students are members of Beekeepers of Chowan County and the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association (NCSBA), both of which will provide ongoing learning opportunities for the new beekeepers.
One-on-one mentorship between BoCC experienced beekeeper members and bee school alumni is also coordinated, upon request.
Beekeepers of Chowan County’s Mission Statement is “to provide a welcoming venue for sharing knowledge and mutual interest in beekeeping; and a forum to educate and promote the benefits of beekeeping to Chowan County and beyond through our expertise, friendship, and fun and always respecting our community and environment.”
BoCC meets the first Thursday of each month at the Chowan County N.C. Cooperative Extension in Edenton at 7 p.m.