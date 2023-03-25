Beekeepers of Chowan County recently announced the graduation of a class of 24 new beekeepers.

Students from Edenton, Tyner, Hertford, Gates, Gatesville, Jarvisburg, Columbia and Plymouth completed a five-week “Introduction to Beekeeping” course and learned the basic skills needed to begin their beekeeping journey this spring.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.