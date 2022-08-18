Chowan Co. Health Department slates clinic schedule Aug 18, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.Clinics scheduled for August include:Thursday, Aug. 18Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, Aug. 19Chowan: GeneralMonday, Aug. 22Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral HealthTuesday, Aug. 23Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral HealthWednesday, Aug. 24Chowan: GeneralThursday, Aug. 25Chowan: General, New Prenatal PMFriday, Aug. 26Chowan: General, Adult Health PMMonday, Aug. 29Chowan: GeneralTuesday, Aug. 30Chowan: General, Behavioral Health Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSchool board adopts discipline policy, Kirby and Basnight objectJWF officially opens in EdentonKickoff for Kadesh restoration heldCupola House receives a makeoverSenate candidate visits Chowan CountyFour Corners opens in TynerEdenton man drowns after altercationLitter is becoming an increasing problemTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesRace develops for third school board seat Images