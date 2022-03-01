Chowan Co. Health Dept. sets March clinics Mar 1, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.They upcoming clinics include:Thursday, March 3Chowan: General, WIC, Primary Care PM, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, March 4Chowan: GeneralMonday, March 7Chowan: General, WICTuesday, March 8Chowan: Primary Care AM, General, WICWednesday, March 9Chowan: General, DEPO PMThursday, March 10Chowan: General, Primary Care PM, New Prenatal AMFriday, March 11Chowan: GeneralMonday, March 14Chowan: General, WICTuesday, March 15Chowan: Primary Care, WICWednesday, March 16Chowan: General, DEPO AMThursday, March 17Chowan: General, WIC, Primary Care PM, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, March 18Chowan: GeneralMonday, March 21Chowan: General, WICTuesday, March 22Chowan: Primary Care AMWednesday, March 23Chowan: General, DEPO PMThursday, March 24Chowan: General, Primary Care PM, New Prenatal PMFriday, March 25Chowan: General, Adult Health AMMonday, March 28Chowan: General, WICTuesday, March 29Chowan: GeneralWednesday, March 30Chowan: GeneralThursday, March 31Chowan: General Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesR.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves historyBeating the Winter Blues festival heldTaking a drive...Morehead honored at Edenton council meetingEdenton Tea Party Chapter honors essay writersRemembering Laura…Herringbone to be 'destination'Holley steps down as Superintendent of TCSParrish takes first solo flightEdenton Dollar General cited for price errors Images