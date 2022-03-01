The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.

They upcoming clinics include:

Thursday, March 3

Chowan: General, WIC, Primary Care PM, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, March 4

Chowan: General

Monday, March 7

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, March 8

Chowan: Primary Care AM, General, WIC

Wednesday, March 9

Chowan: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, March 10

Chowan: General, Primary Care PM, New Prenatal AM

Friday, March 11

Chowan: General

Monday, March 14

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, March 15

Chowan: Primary Care, WIC

Wednesday, March 16

Chowan: General, DEPO AM

Thursday, March 17

Chowan: General, WIC, Primary Care PM, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, March 18

Chowan: General

Monday, March 21

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, March 22

Chowan: Primary Care AM

Wednesday, March 23

Chowan: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, March 24

Chowan: General, Primary Care PM, New Prenatal PM

Friday, March 25

Chowan: General, Adult Health AM

Monday, March 28

Chowan: General, WIC

Tuesday, March 29

Chowan: General

Wednesday, March 30

Chowan: General

Thursday, March 31

Chowan: General

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.