The board of advisors of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation has awarded $23,960 in grants from its community grantmaking fund and the Ann L. Sams Endowment Fund.
The board granted:
$2,510 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program for 2022 Chowan Meals on Wheels
$5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for general operating support
$1,500 to Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership for Reach Out and Read
$1,500 to Dream Hunt & Fishing Program for Dream Hunt & Fishing Program/Outdoor Adventures/Wildlife Education/Surf, Sound & Sand Camps
$950 to Edenton Farmers Market for Educational Paths to Healthier Residents
$2,000 to Edenton Historical Commission for technology upgrade
$4,000 to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry for Weekend Meals for Kids, formerly Book Bag Buddies
$5,000 to Kids First, Inc. for Kids First, Inc. Accredited Child Abuse Treatment Program
$500 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina for improving health outcomes for children with critical illnesses in Chowan County
$1,000 to NC Agricultural Foundation, Inc. for Chowan County 4-H Camp Program
“We are thrilled to be able to support our community’s nonprofits in this way,” said Robert C. Ford, advisory board president of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation. “We are grateful for the work that they do.”
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).