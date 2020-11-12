Chowan County 4-H hosted our first ever Pumpkin Decorating Contest!
We had nine pumpkin entries. The competition was open to youth ages 5-18.
Participants decorated or carved a pumpkin at home using their own supplies.
Entries were submitted to the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for judging. Participants were judged on the following categories: Visual Impact, Craftsmanship & Quality, Creativity and Originality, and Age Appropriateness.
The first place winner in each age category was awarded a Chick-Fil-A gift card.